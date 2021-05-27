Spaces are limited so email or call soon to register: Jeanne.connolly@mt.gov 406-444-9941
Wednesday, June 2nd
- Wildlife Story Time- 3:30 p.m.
This story time is all about "Camping in Bear Country"! Join MT WILD volunteer, Marti, as she reads a story and leads a craft, all with the goal of showing students how to safely camp in bear country this summer.
This event is perfect for young children accompanied by an adult.
Friday, June 4th
- Bat Walk- 9:00 p.m.
Ever wonder what kind of bats live in Montana? Where bats go in the winter and during the day? Or what bats eat? Bring your flashlight and bug spray to Spring Meadow Lake for a Bat Walk to see and hear live bats and discover the answers to all of your bat questions! The Bat Walk will begin at 9:00 p.m. at the Montana WILD Education Center and go until 10:00 p.m. As the bats come out in the evening to forage, ultrasound equipment will be used to hear bat echolocation!
This event is great for the whole family.
Tuesday, June 15th
- Gyotaku Fish Painting- 3:30 p.m.
Instructors will give a brief lesson on fish and fish anatomy. Afterwards they will teach the ancient art of Gyotaku fish printing. Use a replica of a fish to create a cool piece of fish art that you can wear! Bring your own blank t-shirt!
This event is geared toward students seven and older.
Wednesday, June 23rd
- Wildlife Jeopardy- 6:00 p.m.
Join Montana WILD and The Montana Discovery Foundation and test your wildlife knowledge in this fun Jeopardy event! Categories will include fish, birds, mammals and more.
This event is great for the whole family, but questions are geared for students 10 and older.
Friday, June 25th
- Bat Walk- 9:00 p.m.
Join Montana WILD and The Montana Discovery Foundation and test your wildlife knowledge in this fun Jeopardy event! Categories will include fish, birds, mammals and more.
This event is great for the whole family, but questions are geared for students 10 and older.
Wednesday, June 30th
- Guided Bird Walks- 8 a.m., 8:30 a.m., and 9:00 a.m.
Join experts from Montana WILD and Birds and Beasleys for a guided bird walk around Spring Meadow Lake State Park! How many species can we find?
This event is geared toward students seven years and older.
For more information or to register, contact Montana WILD at 406-444-9941.