The Sidney Eagles Football team had a resounding win against Park over the past weekend, and Coach Roger Merritt is looking forward to the upcoming match against former state champion Laurel.
The Sidney Eagles defeated Park with a final score of 42 to 6 in the game.
“You know we started kind of slow, but we finished really well, and the kids just played hard and executed well and did some things we need to do, so it was good,” Merritt told the Sidney Herald. “We were able to run the ball, and we ran it for 175 yards and we also threw it for 130 years. So you know, when you are pretty balanced like that it makes for a fairly strong offensive attack.”
Merritt said the team will continue to work on execution on both offense and defense.
“Expanding our offense a little bit and just putting our defenses that we face in a little tougher spots,” Merritt said. ”Take advantage of the athletes we have and try to get the ball in their hands.”
The team is being led by senior Zander Dean at quarterback, who Merritt mentioned as performing very well during the Park game.
“This last weekend he ran the ball for 51 yards and threw the ball for 115 yards and three touchdowns,” Merritt said. “He also returned an interception 91 yards for a touchdown, so he had a good day.”
Running back Ethan Erickson also stood out, Merritt said, running the ball for 85 yards and a touchdown. Defensively, the team was led by Kevin Johnson Bueller, who also performed well during the Park matchup.
The next game with Laurel, which was to be played Friday night, will be a bellwether for the team. We’ll have results from the matchup in Wednesday’s edition.
“Our Eastern A conference is very, very tough,” Merritt said. We’re facing Laurel, who was a state championship team two years ago and then last year, they were the state runner up. So it’s going to be a very competitive game.”
It’s a good test for the team, he added.
“I feel that we match up well with them,” Merritt said. “They’ve graduated a lot of seniors from last year’s team and so did we. So I’m really looking forward to the matchup, to see how well we compete.”