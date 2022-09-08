Purchase Access

The Sidney Eagles Football team had a resounding win against Park over the past weekend, and Coach Roger Merritt is looking forward to the upcoming match against former state champion Laurel.

The Sidney Eagles defeated Park with a final score of 42 to 6 in the game.



