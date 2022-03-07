The Fairview Warriors fell to the Froid/Medicine Medicine Lake Redhawks, 46-76, in the Eastern C Divisional Tournament on Friday, March 4.
Leading the scores for the Warriors was Kanyon Taylor with 14 points, one offensive rebounds, two defensive rebounds and two blocks.
Following close behind, Jeff Tjelde finished with 11 points, one offensive rebound, one defensive rebound and one assist, while Hunter Sharbono had six points, one offensive rebound, four defensive rebounds, three assists and one block.
Tyler Loan contributed five points and one assist and Landen Thompson had four points, one offensive rebound and one defensive rebound.
Jace Vitt scored two points and caught one steal, Wyatt McPherson scored two points and Dylan Lorenz scored two points and grabbed one defensive rebound.
For the Redhawks, Javonne Nesbit led with 29 points, one offensive rebound, seven defensive rebounds, five assists, two blocks and five steals.
Patton Bighorn finished with ten points, one defensive rebound and one steal, while Mason Dethman had nine points, one offensive rebound, four defensive rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Tyler Wivholm contributed seven points, one offensive rebound, two assists and one block and Brett Stentoft had six points, three offensive rebounds, one defensive rebound, one assist, one block and one steal.
Connor Huft added six points and one steal to the books, while Bode Miller got four points, one offensive rebound, four assists and one block.
Nate Stentoft finished the game with four points and Max Engelke rounded out the game with one point and one offensive rebound.
Since Fairview suffered a loss in this game, Fairview moved on to face the Lustre Christian Lions in the challenge game for second place.