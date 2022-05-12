Madison Sparks, a senior at Sidney High School, has signed to be on the cheerleading team at Dawson Community College.
Sparks became interested in cheerleading when she was a freshman and made Sidney’s team.
Her biggest role model within cheerleading would be Katie Dasinger, who was her coach at the time she joined.
“She’s the one who’s been pushing me and made me who I am today in cheer,” \ Sparks said.
She chose DCC because she wanted to get her Associates degree in Business Management and the cheerleading scholarship was “the icing on the cake,” she said. After graduating from DCC she plans to go to Esthetician school and open her own business after completion.
If she had to choose a favorite memory of the sport, she would choose the trip to nationals with her team in 2020 where they were the first Montana team to compete at the national level.
“We competed with a bunch of different cheerleaders and it was a ton of fun,” Sparks said.
When she is not in season cheering she is dancing for the Cutting Edge Dance Studio. She also has participated in the Drill Team at Sidney High School, is a Junior Leader in 4-H and spends a lot of time at the Hockey Arena with her family.
Sparks has always known she wanted to take cheerleading to the collegiate level and she’s feeling nervous yet very excited about this opportunity.
“I’d also like to thank Jennifer Carlile and Wesley Zoanni for making me the dancer I am, my parents for not letting me give up and pushing me to do my best and Mackenzie Ramus.”
Sparks will be starting school and cheerleading at Dawson Community College in the fall.