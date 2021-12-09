Jaylyn Klempel

Jaylyn Klempel (pictured right, dribbling the ball) is one of the senior leaders for the Richey-Lambert girl's basketball team this year.

 File Photo

The Richey-Lambert basketball teams competed in the Ninth Annual Class C Showcase last weekend in Glasgow, finishing the weekend with some mixed results.

On Saturday, December 4, the boy’s team defeated North Country 70-35, and the girl’s team lost to North Country 58-17.

Both teams have some returning players leading the way, and both teams have some good depth for this season.

Leading the way for the boy’s team on December 4 was Josh Sponheim, who led all scorers in the game with 22 points.

The only other scorer in double-digits for the Fusion was Grady Gonsioroski, who scored 17 points.

Although only two players scored in double-digits, every Fusion player who got in the game scored.

Nick Engesser was just a basket away from double-digits, scoring eight points, and Brett Mullin scored seven points.

Austin Lien scored four points against North Country, and Sage Spinner and William Martin each scored three points.

Rounding out the team, Tiegan Cundiff, Damian Pflughoft and Ryan Eggert each had two points.

Although the girl’s team lost, the Lady Fusion had a good variety of players score.

Leading the Lady Fusion was Lauren Prevost, who had five points against North Country. Ella Robbins had four points, and ShaeLyn Williams had three points.

Brie Mullin and Gracelyn Gonsioroski each had two points, and Jaylyn Klempel had one point.

The next games for Richey-Lambert are Friday, December 10 at Wibaux, and Saturday, December 11 at Fairview.

