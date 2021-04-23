Savage High School’s track and field team hosted its Savage Invite at the Lambert Sports Complex on Wednesday, April 21, and the host team, as well as Fairview and Richey-Lambert, all placed well at the competitive meet.
The meet consisted of teams in District 2C. On the boy’s side, the Richey-Lambert team finished first with a team score of 134, and on the girl’s side, Plentywood finished first with a team score of 123.5.
The Fairview girl’s team took second (97.5), the Savage girl’s team took third (73) and the Richey-Lambert girl’s team took sixth (32). On the boy’s side, Fairview took fourth (67) and Savage took sixth (31).
Leading the way for the Fusion boy’s team were some familiar names that have showed up at the top so far this season.
Blaine Frisbie set a season record of 11.90 in the 100 meter dash, kicking things off with a first-place finish there. He set another season record of his in the 200 meter dash, taking first with a time of 25.00.
In the 800 meter run, Ryan Eggert took first place with a personal best time of 2:16.69, and Sam Smith took second, crossing the line at 2:16.81.
The Fusion also dominated the 1600 meter run; Matthew Ellerton took first at 5:16.64, a personal best, Smith took second at 5:16.69 and Nick Ellerton took third at 5:39.09, a season record for himself.
The same trio dominated the 3200 meter run as well. Smith took first place hitting 9:53.16, a personal best. Matthew Ellerton took second at 11:15.33 (personal record), and Nick Ellerton took third at 12:06.29 (season record).
Caleb Senner took home some first-place finishes as well, dominating the hurdles races. In the 110 meter hurdles, he finished at 16.89, and in the 300 meter hurdles, he finished with a time of 45.11, a season record.
In the 4x100 meter relay, Richey-Lambert finished first as Tiegen Cundiff, Joshua Sponheim, Senner and Frisbie teamed up for the win.
Cundiff, Senner, and Sponheim then teamed up with Smith to take first in the 4x400 meter relay, hitting a time of 3:51.44.
In the javelin throw, Cundiff again finished well, taking fifth with a throw of 125-07.
Rounding out the boy’s results, Senner also took fourth in the high jump, hitting a height of 5-04.00, a season record for him.
For the Fusion girl’s team, Jaylyn Klempel started things off with a third-place finish in the 400 meter run at 1:05.43, a season best.
Shawna Eggert finished in third place in the 800 meter run, hitting a time of 2:53.95, a season best.
Eggert then teamed up with Makyya Beyer, ShaeLyn Williams and Gracelyn Gonsioroski to take second in the 4x100 meter relay, hitting a time of 55.52.
Following that, Gonsioroski, Eggert, Williams and Klempel took third in the 4x400 meter relay, finishing with a time of 4:46.30.
Williams also took fourth in the discus, hitting a distance of 84-03, a personal record.
To round out the day for the girls, Williams took fifth in the high jump, finishing with a jump at 4-02.00.
The Fairview girl’s team had another good showing Wednesday, continuing its success so far this season, and leading the way were the two returning state placers for the Warriors, Jadyn Gackle and Teigan Taylor.
Gackle took first in the shut put, hitting a distance of 35-08.00, and in the discus, she took first again with a throw of 122-04.50, a personal best.
In the discus, Scout Hopes also placed fifth with a throw of 82-01, and in the shot put, Hopes also placed fourth, hitting a distance of 30-05.75.
Taylor finished the day with four top-five finishes. In the pole vault, she placed first with a height of 9-07.00, a personal record, and in the 300 meter hurdles, she took first with a time of 50.63, a season record.
Taylor also took second in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 17.47, missing first place by .01 to Annie Kaul of Plentywood. Taylor also took fourth in the 200 meter dash, hitting a time of 30.64.
Elsewhere for the Fairview girls, Kalle Hopes kicked things off Wednesday with a third-place finish in the 100 meter dash, hitting a time of 14.30.
Hopes took third again in the 200 meter dash, with a time of 29.42. Also in the 200 meters, Abby Berry placed fifth at 31.14.
Berry again placed fifth, this time in the 400 meter race where she finished at 1:14.11, a personal best.
Madison Lustig took fifth in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:58.45. Then, in the relays, Lustig, Kallee Hopes, Berry and Taylor McPherson teamed up for third in the 4x100 meter relay, finishing with a time of 55.91.
Scout Hopes also took home a fourth place finish in the javelin throw, hitting a distance of 83-08, a personal best.
McPherson also finished second in the triple jump, hitting a personal best distance of 30-08.25.
For the Fairview boy’s team, Martin Manuel and Curt Rice kicked things off in the 200 meter dash. Manuel took second (25.28) and Rice took fifth (26.44).
Manuel also placed fifth in the 400 meter run, hitting a personal best time of 1:00.51.
In the 3200 meter run, Kenneth Olson placed fifth with a time of 13:06.87 a personal best.
Nathan Turnbow had some good finishes in the hurdles: In the 110 meter, he took fourth (22.09), and in the 300 meter, he took fifth (53.25).
In the 4x100 meter relay, Jace Vitt, Jaxon Vitt, Rice and Manuel teamed up for second with a time of 48.02.
Then, in the 4x400 meter relay, Manuel, Jace Vitt, Jaxon Vitt and Hunter Sharbono took second with a time of 3:56.76.
Paul Hardy also had a good day in the throwing events; he took fifth in the shot put with a distance of 39-03.00, and in the discus, he took first with a throw of 138-03.50. Sharbono took second in the discus, hitting a distance of 136-05.50.
Ashtin Skov took fifth in the pole vault (7-06.00), and Jace Vitt took fifth in the long jump (17-07.00).
Garrett George rounded out the boy’s team with a fourth-place finish in the triple jump, hitting 35-06.50.
For the Savage girl’s team, Brooke Reuter once again led the way.
Reuter finished the day with three first-place finishes, as well as two other top-five finishes.
Reuter took first in the 100 meter dash (13.24), the 200 meter dash (27.46) and the 400 meter run (1:00.43).
She also teamed up with Teah Conradsen, Karley McPherson and Alexia Papka to take second in the 4x400 meter relay (4:39.46). Reuter rounded out her day with a second-place finish in the long jump (14-07.00).
Papka also had a second place finish of her own in the 800 meter run (2:48.49), and Conradsen finished fourth in the 100 meter hurdles (20.52).
Conradsen also placed third in the pole vault with a 6-06.00 finish, a personal best, and she placed fifth in the long jump (14-01.75).
In the triple jump, McPherson placed fourth (29-01.00), and Conradsen placed fifth (28-01.75) to round out the day for the girls.
Kicking things off for the Savage boys, Cooper Hofer took fifth in the 100 meter race with a time of 12.62.
Cade Tombre took third place in the 400 meter run (59.71).
In the throwing events, Sloan McPherson took fourth in the shot put, hitting a distance of 39-11.25.
Hofer had a good showing in the discus, as he took fifth with a throw of 117-06.
Both Sloan McPherson and Hofer placed well in the javelin throw; McPherson took second with a throw of 146-09, a personal best, and Hofer took fourth at 130-01, a personal best.
Sterling Thiel wrapped up the day for the Savage boys with a personal best 8-06.00 in the pole vault, good enough for fourth place.