The Richey-Lambert boy’s track and field team has done it again.
After taking first place at the District 2C tournament, the Fusion also took first place at the Eastern Class C Divisional meet at Sidney High School on Thursday, May 20. In total, 15 teams competed.
The Richey-Lambert girl’s team placed 11th, rounding out a good day for the Fusion program.
The Fairview and Savage girl’s teams also had great days, placing third and fourth respectively.
Fairview’s boy’s team placed sixth, and the Savage boy’s team placed eighth.
Kicking things off for the Richey-Lambert boy’s team was once again Blaine Frisbie, who did well in the sprints.
He had a good showing in the 100 meter dash, taking second with a time of 11.76. Frisbie also placed second in the 200 meter dash with a time of 24.89.
Grady Gonsioroski also placed sixth in the 200 with a time of 25.50.
Richey-Lambert’s distance runners also had another great showing.
Sam Smith took second and Ryan Eggert took third in the 800 meter run with times of 2:08.66 and 2:14.75 respectively. Robbin James finished sixth in the 800 with a time of 2:18.93, a personal record.
Smith then took first in the 1600 meter run with a time of 4:33.42, and Eggert finished third (5:03.75, personal record) and Matthew Ellerton finished fifth (5:13.81).
On top of that, Smith finished first again in the 3200 meter run with a time of 10:32.82. Ellerton set a personal record of 11:07.40 and finished second in the race.
Caleb Senner came away from the meet with two first-place finishes in the hurdles: In the 110 meter hurdles, he finished with a personal record of 16.24, and in the 300 meter hurdles, he finished with a time of 44.42.
In the relays, the team of Frisbie, Gonsioroski, Tiegen Cundiff and Joshua Sponheim took second with a time of 47.27 in the 4x100 meter relay, and in the 4x400 meter relay, Cundiff, Sponheim, Senner and Smith took second at 3:44.96.
Rounding out the day for the boy’s team, Cundiff took second in the javelin with a personal record throw of 143’ 2, and Senner finished tied for fifth in the high jump with a height of 5’ 4.
For the Fusion girl’s team, ShaeLyn Williams started things off with a sixth-place finish in the 100 meter dash, clocking in at 13.86.
Jaylyn Klempel also took sixth, finishing with a time of 1:07.95 in the 400 meter dash.
Rounding out the day, the Lady Fusion relay teams had some great finishes.
The team of Williams, Klempel, Gracelyn Gonsioroski and Makyya Beyer placed first with a time of 54.70 in the 4x100 meter relay, and in the 4x400 meter relay, the team of Williams, Gonsioroski, Klempel and Shawna Eggert placed first with a time of 4:27.96.
For the Fairview girl’s team, Kallee Hopes started things with a fifth-place finish in the 100 meter dash. She finished with a time of 13.79, a personal record. She also finished third in the 200 meter dash, crossing the line with a time of 29.20.
Teigan Taylor continued her success in the hurdles, taking third place in the 100 meter with a time of 17.21. She also finished in third in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 51.17.
In the 4x100 meter relay, the team of Hopes, Madison Lustig, Abby Berry and Taylor McPherson placed second with a time of 55.57.
Fairview’s throwers continued to shine this season with their performances Thursday.
Jadyn Gackle finished third in the shot put (36’ 10) and Scout Hopes placed sixth (35’ 5, personal record). In the discus, Gackle took first with a throw of 128’ 2.
Taylor finished her day with a second-place finish in the pole vault with a mark of 9’ 6. Rounding out the day for the Fairview girl’s team, McPherson set a personal record of 31’ 7.25 and placed fourth in the triple jump.
For the Warriors boy’s team, Martin Manuel had a great day, taking fourth in the 100 meter dash (11.87, personal record) and fourth in the 200 meter dash (24.73).
Nathan Turnbow was able to finish sixth in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 20.08.
In the 4x100 meter relay, Manuel, Curt Rice, Jace Vitt and Jaxon Vitt took first with a combined time of 46.88.
Jace and Jaxon Vitt, Manuel and Hunter Sharbono placed fourth in the 4x400 meter relay with a time of 3:54.32.
The Fairview boy’s throwers also had another great meet.
Paul Hardy placed fifth in the shot put with a mark of 43’ 4, a personal record, and in the shot put, Hardy placed first (143’ 8) and Sharbono placed third (133’ 9).
Jace Vitt had a pair of good finishes to round out the day for Fairview.
In the high jump, he placed fourth at 5’ 6, and in the long jump, he placed sixth with a jump of 18’ 4.
For the Savage girl’s team Brooke Reuter once again kicked things off with multiple first-place finishes.
In the 100 meter dash, she won with a time of 12.71, a personal record, and in the 200 meter dash, she finished first at 27.09. Reuter also finished first in the 400 meter dash with a time of 1:01.02.
In the 4x400 meter relay, Alexia Papka, Karley McPherson and Teah and Cambry Conradsen placed fourth with a time of 4:32.84.
Papka also placed sixth in the pole vault with a finish of 7’ 0.
Reuter also finished in second place in the long jump with a distance of 16’ 3.
Rounding out the day for the girl’s team, Reuter finished first in the triple jump with a distance of 34’ 10.25, a personal record.
For the boy’s team, the squad of Cooper Hofer, Hunter Riding, Caen Erickson and Cade Tombre finished fifth with a time of 3:56.54 in the 4x400 meter relay.
Sloan McPherson took second place in the discus with a throw of 135’ 11, a personal record, and in the javelin, he finished fourth with a throw of 137’ 8.
Rounding out the day for the Savage boy’s team, McPherson placed fourth in the triple jump with a season record jump of 38’ 6.25, and Erickson placed fifth with a distance of 37’ 6.25, a personal record.
Up next for any state qualifiers from the teams is the State Meet, which will take place on May 28 and May 29 in Missoula.