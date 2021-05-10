Fairview High School hosted a track meet on Friday, May 7, with 10 teams competing before the big District 2C meet on Tuesday, May 11.
Richey-Lambert’s boy’s team placed first, and Fairview’s girl’s team placed first on its home turf. Otherwise, the Fairview boy’s team placed third, the Savage girl’s team placed third, the Savage boy’s team placed fifth and the Richey-Lambert girl’s team placed sixth.
FairviewFor the host Warriors, the girl’s team wasted no time grabbing some high finishes.
In the 100 meter dash, Kallee Hopes took fourth with a time of 13.91, a personal record. Abby Berry also took sixth in the event, with a personal best time of 13.97.
In the 200 meter dash, Berry took third with a personal best time of 29.09, and Hopes took fourth with a personal record time of 29.17. Taylor McPherson also took fifth with a personal record of 30.74.
Madison Lustig finished fourth in the 400 meter race, crossing the line with a time of 1:09.17, a personal record. Lustig also finished third in the 800 meter race with a time of 2:54.29. Running with her in the 800 was Grace McPherson, who finished sixth with a time of 3:18.85, a personal record.
Teigan Taylor shined once again in the hurdles: In the 100 meter hurdles, she took first with a time of 17.04, and in the 300 meter hurdles, she took first as well with a time of 50.30.
The 4x100 meter relay team of Hopes, Lustig, Berry and Taylor McPherson took fourth with a time of 56.42.
Fairview’s throwers had a great showing on Friday.
Jadyn Gackle finished second in the shot put with a mark of 34-05.25, and Scout Hopes finished fourth with a distance of 31-11.50.
In the discus, Gackle took first with a throw of 139-11, a personal record, and Hopes took fifth with a throw of 92-02, a personal record.
Taylor grabbed another first -lace finish in the pole vault, hitting a height of 9-06.00, and rounding out the day for the girl’s team was Taylor McPherson, who took fourth in the triple jump with a distance of 29-07.50.
For the boy’s team, Martin Manuel started things off with a second-place finish in the 100 meter dash, finishing with a time of 12.01, a personal record.
Manuel came back with a first-place finish in the 200 meter dash, hitting a time of 24.08, a personal record as well.
Jaxon and Jace Vitt took fifth and sixth in the 200 meter dash, hitting times of 25.23 and 25.37 respectively, both personal records. Curt Rice placed seventh in the 200, hitting a time of 25.51, a personal record.
Manuel also took sixth in the 400 meter race with a time of 57.95, a personal record.
In the 110 meter hurdles, Nathan Turnbow took fourth with a time of 20.67, and in the 300 meter hurdles, Rice took third with a personal best time of 50.28, while Turnbow took fifth with a time of 56.06.
The 4x100 meter relay team of Manuel, Rice, Jace and Jaxon Vitt took first with a time of 46.59, and Manuel, Jace and Jaxon Vitt and Hunter Sharbono took first in the 4x400 meter relay race with a time of 3:48.87.
Fairview’s boy’s throwers had another good showing as well.
Paul Hardy took fifth in the shot put with a mark of 39-00.25, and in the discus, he took first with a throw of 146-11. Sharbono took second in the discus with a throw of 140-10, a personal record.
Jace Vitt took third in the high jump with a height of 5-08.00, a personal record, and in the pole vault, Ashtin Skov took fifth with a height of 7-06.00.
Rounding out the day, Jaxon Vitt took sixth with a distance of 18-06.00 in the long jump, and in the triple jump, Garrett George took fourth with a jump of 36-07.25.
Richey-LambertStarting things off for the Fusion were Blaine Frisbie and Grady Gonsioroski.
In the 100 meter dash, Frisbie took first with a time of 11.61, a personal record, and Gonsioroski took fifth with a time of 12.11.
The Fusion then dominated the 400 meter race; Sam Smith took first with a personal best time of 55.16, and Joshua Sponheim took second at 56.54, a personal best. Ryan Eggert took fourth at 57.67 (personal record) and Gonsioroski took fifth at 57.81 (personal record).
The 800 meter race was the same story for the Fusion: Sam Smith took first at 2:11.35, Eggert took second at 2:17.34 and Robbin James took third at 2:22.84.
Matthew Ellerton led the charge in the 1600 meter run, taking first with a time of 5:09.03, and in second place was Eggert, hitting a time of 5:09.50, both personal records. Nick Ellerton took fourth with his season record time of 5:33.29, and Caleb Senner finished sixth with a time of 5:45.27, a personal record.
Senner had another big day in the hurdles, as he finished first in the 100 meter (16.51) and first in the 300 meter (45.90).
The 4x100 meter relay team of Frisbie, Sponheim, Gonsioroski and Tiegen Cundiff took second with a time of 46.80.
In the 4x400 meter relay, the team of Smith, Cundiff, Senner and Sponheim took second with a time of 3:49.51.
Senner also took second in the high jump, hitting a personal record height of 5-08.00.
In the pole vault, Cundiff took fourth at 8-00.00, rounding out the day for the boy’s team.
For the girl’s team, ShaeLyn Williams and Gracelyn Gonsioroski kicked things off with personal record times of 13.73 and 13.94 in the 100 meter dash, taking third and fifth place respectively.
In the 400 meter race, Jaylyn Klempel took second with a time of 1:05.02. In the 1600 meter race, Shawna Eggert took fourth with a time of 6:32.19, and Mataya Veverka took sixth with a time of 7:08.20.
The 4x100 meter relay team of Gonsioroski, Williams, Eggert and Brie Mullin took first with a time of 54.27.
Following that, the 4x400 meter relay team of Klempel, Eggert, Williams and Gonsioroski took second with a time of 4:35.72.
Williams also took sixth in the discus, throwing a personal record distance of 88-02. She also placed fourth in the high jump, hitting a mark of 4-10.00, a personal record.
Rounding out the day for the Fusion was Gonsioroski, who took fifth in the pole vault with a height of 6-00.00.
SavageBrooke Reuter is not slowing down at all as she paced the Savage girl’s team with some first-place finishes.
She kicked things off with a first-place finish in the 100 meter dash, finishing with a time of 12.91.
In the 400 meter race, she also took first with a time of 1:02.34, and in the long jump, she took first as well with a distance of 16-05.00, a personal record. Rounding out her individual day, she took first in the triple jump as well with a distance of 32-06.00.
The 4x100 meter relay team of Alexia Papka, Karley McPherson, Teah Conradsen and Cambry Conradsen finished fifth in a time of 56.46. Then, in the 4x400 meter relay, the squad of Papka, Teah and Cambry Conradsen and Reuter took first with a time of 4:27.21.
Papka finished fifth in the javelin throw, hitting a distance of 78-06, and in the pole vault, she finished fourth with a mark of 7-00.00. Teah Conradsen finished third in the pole vault at a height of 7-06.00. Conradsen also finished third in the long jump, hitting a personal record distance of 15-02.00.
Karley McPherson set a personal record in the triple jump at 30-00.50 and taking third, and Conradsen rounded out the day taking fifth in the triple jump at 29-07.00, a personal record.
For the Savage boy’s team, the 4x400 meter relay team of Caesn Erickson, Cooper Hofer, Hunter Riding and Cade Tombre finished fourth with a time of 4:05.65.
Sloan McPherson and Cooper Hofer had a good day in the throws; McPherson took first in the shot put with a mark of 43-01.50, and he finished fifth in the discus with a personal record throw of 129-09. Hofer took third in the discus with a throw of 139-06, a personal record.
McPherson also took second in the javelin with a throw of 138-00, and Hofer finished fifth in the javelin with a throw of 123-01.
McPherson kept the momentum going, taking third in the long jump with a distance of 19-00.00. Erickson took fifth in the long jump with a distance of 18-06.00, a personal record.
Rounding out the day in the triple jump, McPherson took second with a season record 37-04.75, and Erickson took third with a personal record of 37-02.50.