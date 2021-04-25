Both the Fairview and Richey-Lambert track and field teams competed at the Sidney Invitational on Saturday, April 24, and the Richey-Lambert boy’s team took fifth place, while both Fairview teams placed 12th.
The Fusion boy’s team got off to a good start this season and continued that success on Saturday.
Blaine Frisbie kicked things off with a good start in the 100 meter dash, as he has been doing this season, taking fourth with a time of 12.01.
Sam Smith once again showed up high in the leaderboards, taking third in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:01.95, a personal best.
Smith also finished in first place in the 1600 meter run with a personal best time of 4:28.82. In the 3200 meter run for the Fusion, Matthew Ellerton set a personal best time of 11:07.77, good enough for fourth place.
Richey-Lambert has enjoyed great success so far in the hurdles thanks to Caleb Senner, and he delivered again Saturday.
Senner took first place in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 16.78, and in the 300 meter hurdles, he took fourth with a time of 44.60, a personal best.
For the Fairview boy’s team, most of its success came from the field events.
Paul Hardy and Hunter Sharbono, who have been at the top of the field so far this season in throwing events, continued their success and gave the Warriors some high finishes.
Hardy took first in the discus, throwing for a distance of 144-04, and Sharbono took second place right behind Hardy, throwing for a distance of 137-08, a personal best.
For Fairview’s girl’s team, Kallee Hopes provided a bit of a spark that kicked things off for the Lady Warriors on the day.
She finished in fifth place in the 200 meter dash with a time of 29.62, and in the 100 meter dash, she barely missed out on the top five but set a personal best of 14.11.
Teigan Taylor continues her strong season in the hurdles, and on Saturday, she took second in the 100 meter hurdles, setting her season record of 17.19.
She was able to also take fifth place in the 300 meter hurdle race, finishing at 51.10.
Jadyn Gackle continued her stellar start to the season in the throws, as she finished in second place in the discus with a throw of 120-04.
Taylor rounded out the day with one more high placement, taking third in the pole vault with a mark of 9-06.00.