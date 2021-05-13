Richey-Lambert’s boy’s track and field team had a dominant showing at the District 2C meet on Tuesday, May 11, which was hosted at their home site at Lambert.
The Fusion took first place out of the boy’s teams with a score of 141, staying well ahead of second-place Plentywood (96).
The Savage and Fairview girl’s teams actually tied for third place with team scores of 78, trailing only Circle (first place) and Plentywood (second place).
Fairview’s boy’s team placed fourth with 81 points, the Savage boy’s team placed fifth with 39 points and the Richey-Lambert girl’s team placed seventh with 29.5 points.
The Fusion boy’s team kicked things off with a couple of placers in the 100 meter dash.
Blaine Frisbie continued his streak of high finishes in the event and brought home another first-place finish, crossing the line with a time of 12.36.
Grady Gonsioroski also placed third in the 100 meter dash with a time of 12.64.
Both sprinters placed in the 200 meter dash as well, as Frisbie took second place (24.35) and Gonsioroski took fourth with a personal record time of 25.01.
In the 400 meter race, Caleb Senner set a personal record with a time of 55.06 and took second place. Senner also had some great finishes in the hurdles.
Richey-Lambert once again dominated in the 800 meter run; Sam Smith took second with a time of 2:05.07, Robbin James set a personal record with a time of 2:19.11 and took fifth and Ryan Eggert took sixth with a time of 2:19.92.
In the 1600 meter run, Smith was able to take first-place with ease, finishing at 4:33.04. Eggert took third with a time of 5:07.91, a personal record, and Matthew Ellerton took fourth with a time of 5:18.34. Nick Ellerton also took sixth with a time of 5:24.47, his season record.
The same bunch took over the results for the 3200 meter run. Smith placed first (10:08.22), Matthew Ellerton placed second (11:10.30), Nick Ellerton placed fifth (11:59.40, season record) and Ryan Eggert placed sixth (11:59.43, personal record).
Senner came back with a pair of first-place finishes in the hurdles. In the 110 meter, he finished with a time of 16.90, and in the 300 meter, he finished at 44.09.
The Fusion also did well in the relays. Starting things off were Joshua Sponheim, Tiegen Cundiff, Frisbie and Gonsioroski, who finished second with a time of 46.31 in the 4x100 meter relay.
Sponheim, Cundiff, Smith and Senner then took first in the 4x400 meter relay with a time of 3:43.89.
Cundiff also took fourth in the javelin throw, taking fourth with a throw of 138-07, a personal record.
Senner tied for second in the high jump, hitting a mark of 5-06.00, and rounding out the day for the boy’s team in the pole vault, Cundiff (8-06.00, personal record) took fourth and Matthew Ellerton took sixth (7-00.00).
Kicking things off for the girl’s team, ShaeLyn Williams took sixth in the 100 meter dash with a time of 14.58, and Gracelyn Gonsioroski took seventh with a time of 14.60.
Jaylyn Klempel finished in fourth in the 400 meter race with a time of 1:06.69, and in the 800 meter race, Shawna Eggert finished seventh with a time of 2:46.88, a personal record. Eggert also set a season record of her own in the 1600 meter run with a time of 6:07.83 and took fourth place.
In the 4x100 meter relay, Gonsioroski, Williams, Klempel and Makyya Beyer teamed up and took second with a time of 54.04.
After that, Gonsioroski, Williams, Klempel and Eggert teamed up to take first in the 4x400 meter relay, finishing with a time of 4:24.39.
In the high jump, Williams tied for sixth with a height of 4-06.00, and in the pole vault, Gonsioroski took fifth with a height of 6-00.00.
Kicking things off for the Savage girl’s team was once again Brooke Reuter, who had multiple first-place finishes.
Reuter took first place in the 100 meter dash (13.40), 200 meter dash (26.86), 400 (59.58, personal record) meter race, the long jump (16-03.75) and the triple jump (32-11.50).
Alexia Papka also had a great finish in the 800 meter race, taking fifth with a time of 2:45.41.
In the 4x100 meter relay, Papka, Teah Conradsen, Cambry Conradsen and Nycole Prince took sixth with a time of 58.08.
Then, in the 4x400 meter relay, Papka, both Conradsens and Karley McPherson took third with a time of 4:33.96.
Teah Conradsen and Papka had good finishes in the pole vault, finishing third and fourth with heights of 7-06.00 and 6-06.00, respectively.
Teah Conradsen also finished fourth in the long jump with a distance of 14-07.50, and she finished fourth in the triple jump with a distance of 29-04.50. McPherson also placed sixth in the triple jump with a distance of 28-06.00.
For the Savage boy’s team, Cade Tombre kicked things off with a seventh-place finish in the 400 meter race with a time of 57.86, a personal record.
In the 4x100 meter relay, Caesn Erickson, Hunter Riding, Cooper Hofer and Tombre finished fifth with a time of 48.38. The same squad then took fifth again in the 4x400 meter relay with a time of 3:57.75.
Sloan McPherson and Hofer had a great day in the throwing events.
In the shot put, McPherson finished third with a mark of 41-02.00, and in the discus, he finished fifth with a throw of 130-11.50, a personal record. Hofer took fourth in the discus with a throw of 132-00.50.
McPherson also finished third in the javelin with a throw of 138-10, and Hofer finished sixth with a throw of 129-01.
McPherson and Erickson rounded out the day with the jumping events.
McPherson took third in the long jump (18-07.50) and second in the triple jump (37-10.50, personal record), and Erickson took seventh in the long jump (17-10.50) and fifth in the triple jump (36-05.00).
Kicking things off for the Fairview boy’s team were Martin Manuel and Jaxon Vitt. The two took second and sixth respectively in the 100 meter dash with times of 12.59 and 12.75.
Manuel also took first place in the 200 meter dash with a time of 24.34, and Vitt placed fifth with a time of 25.29.
The Fairview boy’s team also had some good showings in the hurdles; Nathan Turnbow took fourth in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 20.61, and in the 300 meter hurdles, Curt Rice placed seventh with a time of 51.68.
In the 4x100 meter relay, Manuel, Rice, Jaxon and Jace Vitt took first place with a time of 46.07. After that, Manuel, both Vitts and Hunter Sharbono teamed up to take third in the 4x400 meter relay with a time of 3:51.32.
Sharbono and Hardy had a great showing in the throwing events; Sharbono set a personal record of 40-01.75 in the shot put and placed fifth, and Hardy placed sixth in the shot put with a mark of 40-00.50.
In the discus, Hardy placed first with a throw of 148-07.50, and Sharbono took second with a throw of 136-06.
Jace Vitt set a personal record in the high jump, taking first with a height of 6-00.00, and in the pole vault, Ashtin Skov set a personal record of 8-06.00 and finished in fifth.
Rounding out the day in the jumps, Garrett George placed fifth in the long jump with a personal record distance of 18-03.00, and Jace Vitt placed sixth with a jump of 18-02.00. George also placed fourth in the triple jump with a distance of 36-07.00.
Kallee Hopes and Abby Berry kicked things off in the 100 meter dash with some good finishes. Hopes placed third with a time of 14.47 and Berry placed fourth with a time of 14.51.
The Lady Warriors dominated the top placings in the 200 meter dash: Hopes placed third (29.25), Berry placed fifth (29.87) and Taylor McPherson placed sixth (30.98).
Madison Lustig had a pair of good finishes in the 400 and 800 meter races; She placed fifth in the 400 with a personal record of 1:08.64, and she placed sixth in the 800 with a personal record of 2:46.65.
In the 1600 meter race, Hannah Sundheim placed seventh with a personal best time of 6:45.72.
Teigan Taylor continued her success in the hurdles. In the 100 meter she placed first (17.36), and in the 300 meter, she placed second (52.11).
In the 4x100 meter relay, Hopes, Lustig, McPherson and Berry placed fourth with a time of 55.24, and in the 4x400 meter relay, Lustig, Berry, Sundheim and Taylor placed fifth with a time of 4:45.80.
The Fairview throwers had another great showing.
In the shot put, Jadyn Gackle threw a 35-00.00 and finished fourth, and Scout Hopes placed fifth with a personal record 32-09.00.
Gackle then placed first in the discus with a throw of 119-08, and Hopes placed fourth with a throw of 89-02.
To round out the day, Taylor placed first in the pole vault (10-00.00), and McPherson placed fifth with a distance of 29-01.50 in the triple jump.