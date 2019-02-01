The R&L Fusion broke away to defeat Savage, 52-29, in boys basketball play in Savage on Friday night.
Ahead 11-7 at the end of the first quarter, the Fusion tallied 10 points in the second quarter for a 21-10 lead.
R&L enjoyed a 33-22 advantage at the end of the third quarter.
The Fusion accounted for 19 points in the final period as Blake Lien scored seven points.
Top scorers for R&L were Seth Prevost with 16 and Caleb Senner with 10. Also scoring were Lien with nine, Kyler Brown with six, Gabe Gonsioroski with five, Hunter Watson with four and Grady Gonsioroski with two.
Sloan McPherson scored 15 points to lead Savage.
Also scoring for the Warriors were Logan Nelson with six, Gentry Conradsen with three, Cooper Hofer with two, Andrew Waldie with two and Gage Bloesser with one.