Richey-Lambert and Savage represented themselves well at the Elks Meet in Glendive on Saturday, May 1 against a field of tough Class A teams, among other tough teams there as well.
The Fusion boy’s team placed fourth, while the girl’s team finished 13th, and the Savage girl’s tema placed eighth, while the boy’s team placed 14th.
Blaine Frisbie continued his great senior campaign, notching a handful of high finishes to give the boy’s team a good spark.
In the 100 meter dash, he set a personal record of 11.68 and placed fifth, and in the 200 meter dash, he placed fourth with a season record of 24.25.
Frisbie also teamed with Joshua Sponheim, Grady Gonsiorsoki and Caleb Senner for third place in the 4x100 meter relay (46.39).
Sam Smith continues to shine in the distance runs, as he picked up two first-place finishes.
In the 800 meter race, Smith took first with a time of 2:04.25, and in the 3200 meter run, he took first with a time of 10:26.39. Matthew Ellerton took sixth in the 3200 with a time of 11:27.39.
Senner showed out in the hurdles once again; in the 110 meter hurdles, he took first with a time of 16.75, and in the 300 meter hurdles, he placed third with a time of 44.69.
Senner also set his season record in the high jump, hitting a height of 5-06.00.
For the girl’s team, the 4x400 meter relay took second place with a time of 4:28.36. Gracelyn Gonsioroski, Shawna Eggert, ShaeLyn Williams and Jaylyn Klempel teamed up for the event.
Williams, Gonsioroski, Klempel and Makyya Beyer also placed sixth in the 4x100 meter relay with a time of 54.79.
For Savage’s girl’s team, Brooke Reuter again had a great meet.
In the 100 meter dash, she placed second with a time of 12.80, and in the 200 meter dash, she also took second with a time of 26.54, a personal best.
Reuter did capture first place in the 400 meter run with a time of 1:01.15. Reuter also took seventh in the long jump with a distance of 15-03.50
Teah Conradsen and Alexia Papka did well with good performances in the pole vault; Conradsen finished seventh with a mark of 7-06.00, a personal best, and Papka tied for eighth with a mark of 7-00.00, a personal best.
Conradsen also placed eighth in the triple jump with a distance of 29-00.50.
For the Savage boy’s team, Cooper Hofer and Sloan McPherson did well in the discus throw. Hofer took seventh with a throw of 123-04 (personal best), and McPherson took ninth with a throw of 121-06.
McPherson also took fifth in the javelin throw with a distance of 133-03.