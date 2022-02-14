The Richey-Lambert Fusion hosted the Savage Warriors for Senior Night on Friday, Feb. 11.
This was the last weekend of regular season play.
Both the girl’s and the boy’s game were close and tough battles, with Savage taking the game for the girls and the Fusion winning for the boys.
During the girls game, Savage put the first points on the board as Cambry Conradsen hit a jump shot as well as Brooke Reuter. R/L answered with three straight shots by Jaylyn Klempel, bringing the score to 9-11 in Savage’s favor.
Brie Mullin made a move in the post giving the Fusion another two points.
Reuter drove in from the post and scored a layup, quickly followed by a jump shot from the top of the paint to add to Savage’s side of the scoreboard. Taylor Conradsen swished a three pointer to end the first quarter 11-18, Savage.
The Fusion came out hot in the second quarter scoring 15 points. Contributors were: ShaeLyn Williams (4), Klempel (5), Mullin (2) and Lauren Prevost (5).
Savage scored seven points in the second quarter. Adding to the scoreboard were: Taylor Conradsen (2), Brooke Reuter (3), and Karley McPherson (2).
The scoreboard read 26-25 at the end of the first half.
Savage held off the Fusion in the third quarter, only allowing one point to Klempel, that being a free throw.
Reuter started and ended the quarter with baskets, adding four points in this quarter.
At the top of the third quarter, Teah Conradsen swished a shot from behind the arc. This was only her first basket of three made during this quarter as she also added two free throws and a jump shot after driving in from the short corner.
Taylor Conradsen also contributed a free throw to this quarter.
Savage pulled forward and secured the win in the fourth quarter. Adding to the scoreboard were: Taylor Conradsen (3), Reuter (2) and Teah Conradsen (7).
The fourth quarter scorers for the Fusion were: Prevost (4) and Paige Carda (2).
The boys also played a very close game with the scoreboard switching leaders throughout the first quarter.
Caen Erickson from the Warriors and Grady Gonsioroski from the Fusion both immediately scored at the top of the quarter.
Joshua Sponheim was fouled at the post and made both of his free throws, pushing the Fusion ahead 4-2.
The Warriors went on a six point run with Zane Pilgeram adding four points and Cooper Hofer adding two, then shortly after Erickson added a jump shot.
Gonsioroski answered with a strong drive in from the top of the paint adding a layup and Sponheim with a basket.
The first quarter ended with Gonsioroski swishing a three pointer with 28 seconds left, making the score read 13-11 in favor of the Fusion.
The Fusion scored ten points in the second quarter. Contributing were: Gonsioroski (2), Brett Mullin (5) and Sponheim (3).
The Warriors added nine points to their side of the scoreboard during this quarter. Scorers were: Erickson (3), Hunter Sanders (2), Sterling Thiel (3) and Pilgeram (1).
Both teams came out strong in the second half, scoring back and forth throughout the third quarter.
Gonsioroski from R/L scored first at the top of the third with a jump shot from the post, then shortly after, hitting a jump shot from the short corner.
Pilgeram answered Gonsioroski, making a crossover move in the paint and scoring the shot.
With 2:55 left in the third, Sponheim sees the chance for a layup, takes it and scores.
Austin Lien receives a pass across the paint and takes the shot, making the basket with 1:45 left, and Mullin ends the scoring for R/L in this quarter with two made free throws.
Erickson for Savage added two three pointers in the third quarter, ending with a score of 33-28 Fusion.
The fourth quarter secured the win for the Fusion. Contributing to the scoreboard was: Gonsioroski (9), Sponheim (3), Nick Engesser (4), Ryan Eggert (2) and Mullin (1).
Falling short of the victory, the Warriors still stayed with the Fusion for the majority of the quarter. Scoring for the Warriors was: Thiel (3), Pilgeram (2), Erickson (7), Cade Tombre (1) and Sanders (1).
The game ended with a score of 52-42 in favor of the R/L Fusion.
Next up for both teams is the District 2C tournament at the Sidney High School Gymnasium the week of Feb. 14-19.
The R/L Fusion head into the tournament in seventh place for the boys and eighth place for the girls, while the Savage Warriors enter tournaments in seventh place for the boys and fifth place for the girls.