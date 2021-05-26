The Richey-Lambert athletic co-op is accepting applications for some coaching positions for activities at various levels.
Here is a full list of the positions that the co-op is accepting applications for:
- Junior High Cross Country
- Head Junior High Football Coach
- Assistant Junior High Football Coach
- Fall Cheerleading Advisor
- Assistant Girls Basketball
- Junior High Girls Basketball
- Elementary Girls Basketball
- Assistant Boys Basketball
- Junior High Boys Basketball
- Elementary Boys Basketball
- Winter Cheerleading Advisor
- Drill Team Advisor
- Athletic Director for Lambert
Applications for the positions can be obtained from the Lambert High School or the Richey High School offices.
Applications are also available on the school web pages at http://lps.schoolwires.net or www.richey.k12.mt.us or by contacting the co-op Clerk Jodi Williams at jwilliams@richey.k12.mt.us or via phone at 773-5523 during normal business hours.
For any more information, you can also contact Kara Triplett at Lambert at 406-774-3333 extension 105, or you can contact Carla Smith or Jon Barnhart at Richey at 406-773-5523.