The summer heat has just been one more ball for sports teams to juggle as they get ready for seasons to start.
Teams that play their sports outside have to worry about not overheating in the harsh sun, and practice times have been adjusted to accommodate for when it will be cooler.
Such is the case for Cesar Mireles and the R+L Fusion high school cross country teams.
Mireles, the head coach, said practices are going well, but they have been moved to 6:00 or 6:15 a.m., with a workout after school as well.
Working out after school, between 3:00 and 4:00 p.m., does make the body work harder in the heat, compared to the morning times the teams would usually compete at on the weekends, Mireles said.
While it is a small hindrance, the team has accommodated well and the important thing is to keep the runners safe, he said.
The Fusion are set to have a good team going into the season, Mireles said. The two seniors are the leaders for the team, and three returning runners made All-State last year. That kind of experience will help the team throughout the season to learn and get better, he added.
“If they work as a team and continue to push each other, I see us possibly having them all be All-State. We got five boys, and I think they all got potential to finish in the top 15 come state (tournament time),” Mireles said.
For the girl’s team, things are much different: There is one girl on the team.
Mireles said she is a sophomore, and the biggest thing for her will be to try to beat her times from last season and keep improving throughout the season. He added that she worked out and put a lot of work in over the summer.
As is the story with everyone in the sports world, Mireles is ready to get the season underway.
“Oh man, I am so excited, and I think the kids are as well. You hear about all these other states that are not having sports at all, and it’s just sad for them that they’re not able to. Yeah I’m just so excited, so glad that they’re allowing us to have sports. To know that we are going to be able to do sports, that was a big relief,” Mireles said.
The Fusion football and volleyball teams have been hard at work at practices too, but one of the more interesting storylines in Richland County sports this fall will be the lone girl’s runner for the Fusion.