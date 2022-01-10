Despite a slow start, things quickly picked up for the Richey-Lambert boy’s basketball team, as the Fusion defeated the Savage High School boy’s basketball team 42-36 on Saturday, January 8.
Both teams started slow in the opening quarter of action, as just 12 total points were scored between the two teams (Richey-Lambert led 7-5 after the first).
The slow start was quickly shaken off, though, as the teams combined for 25 points in the second quarter.
Both teams tripled their scored in the second quarter, as the offense finally got going and found more opportunities to score.
For the game overall, the second quarter was pivotal for the Fusion, as its when they built their lead that held firm for the rest of the game.
Grady Gonsioroski led the Fusion throughout the first half, and he had a big second quarter that propelled his team to that 22-15 halftime lead.
Joshua Sponheim started the second quarter with a putback from an offensive rebound, just 23 seconds into the quarter.
Hunter Sanders responded for Savage, knocking down one of two free throws, to make the score 9-6, still in the Fusion’s favor.
Over the course of the next five minutes, though, Gonsioroski outscored Savage 7-3 to put Richey-Lambert up 16-9 with 1:40 left in the first half.
During that stretch, Cade Tombre scored on a putback and Zane Pilgeram knocked down a free throw for Savage.
After Richey-Lambert took the 16-9 lead, each team scored six points to close out the first half.
For the Fusion, Brett Mullin knocked down a pair of three-pointers. For Savage, Tombre made a floater, Pilgeram made two free throws and Sterling Thiel converted a drive to the basket.
Both teams started to find their groove in the second quarter, but the momentum the Fusion created bled over into the third, where they extended their lead further.
After leading by seven at halftime, Richey-Lambert finished the third quarter with a 15-point lead, 36-21. Overall, the Fusion outscored the Warriors 14-6 in that quarter, which proved to be a key difference in the game.
Savage rebounded and outscored Richey-Lambert 11-10 in the fourth, but the third quarter was too much for the Warriors to overcome.
Gonsioroski led all scorers in the game with 20 points. Nick Engesser scored five points, Sponheim score six, Mullin had six, Austin Lien had four, Ryan Eggert had four and Damian Pflughoft had one.
For Savage, the leading scorer was Pilgeram, who had 14 points. Tombre was second on the team with eight points.
Also scoring for Savage were Thiel with four points, Caesn Erickson with three points, Sanders with one and Sayer Erickson with two.
Both teams played well overall, but Richey-Lambert’s offense was able to get things going more during the middle quarters of the game to build a lead, which became the deciding factor.
The next game for Savage is on Friday, January 14 at Brockton, and the Fusion will play at MonDak on Friday.