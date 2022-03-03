On Wednesday, March 2 the Richey/Lambert Fusion faced off against the Scobey Spartans in the Eastern C Divisional tournament. This proved to be an exciting game as the Fusion secured the win with an upset, 44-41. The Spartans entered the tournament from the 3C district in first place, while the Fusion came in fourth place.
For the Fusion, Joshua Sponheim led all scores with 20 points, three defensive rebounds and two assists, while Grady Gonsioroski followed close behind with 13 points, five defensive rebounds, three assists and one block.
Nick Engesser finished with five points, two defensive rebounds and one block and Brett Mullin contributed two points, one offensive rebound, two defensive rebounds and two assists.
Austin Lien added two points, three offensive rebounds and one defensive rebound to the books, while Tiegen Cundiff finished with two points and one defensive rebound.
For the Spartans, Gage Hallock led the team with 10 points, three offensive rebounds and three defensive rebounds, while Hudson Kjos had nine points, one defensive rebound and one steal.
Reagan Machart and Bo Anderson both finished with seven points. Machart also contributed three defensive rebounds, three assists and three blocks, while Anderson also contributed two offensive rebounds and one steal.
Braxton Wolf finished with six points, one offensive rebound, one block and one steal and Jace Bilbrey contributed two points, one defensive rebound, one assist and one block.
This win for the Fusion advanced them to game eight against the Fairview Warriors. There will be a report on this game in the next issue of the Sidney Herald.