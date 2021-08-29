Although the ending wasn’t quite what the Lady Fusion wanted, the Richey-Lambert volleyball team opened the season well by winning three games in the Fairview Invite on Saturday, August 28.
The Lady Fusion were placed in a pool with Wibaux, Terry and MonDak and coasted to the tournament play that was held in the afternoon.
Richey-Lambert opened the day with a 25-20, 25-15 win over Terry, and they closed out pool play with 25-15, 25-11 and 25-21, 25-18 wins over MonDak and Wibaux, respectively.
The head coach for Richey-Lambert, Shasta Senner, said she was very happy with how her team played Saturday.
For Senner, the biggest thing was gauging how her team could do and getting rid of the first-game jitters.
“I wasn’t really sure what to expect. I just wanted them to hopefully, I knew there was going to be some nerves, but I was hoping that they could relax at some point and they did,” Senner said.
The biggest thing Senner wanted to see was how the team looked with a newer lineup.
Richey-Lambert has a fairly young roster this year. There are three returning seniors, Shawna Eggert, Jaylyn Klempel and Makkya Beyer, who are returning in key positions.
After that, there are a few younger players who got some good playing time last year and played well, but otherwise, the team is going to play some girls who didn’t get a lot of playing time last year. Part of the new lineup for this season includes a new setter, too.
It didn’t seem to matter too much Saturday, though, as the Lady Fusion played well in all four of their games.
A few things Senner liked about her team Saturday were the consistent serving they showed and the team’s passing, which got better throughout the day.
Specifically, the passing really showed in the Lady Fusion’s last game of the day, which was in the first round of the tournament against Broadus.
Broadus is a good team that was young last year and returned everyone. Broadus won its District title last year and did well at the Divisional as well.
Senner said she knew Broadus would be a tough team, but the experience is good for the team this early in the season.
Broadus closed out the win over Richey-Lambert with a 25-15 second-set win, but the Lady Fusion played a great first set that forced Broadus to go over the 25-point mark for the win.
Richey-Lambert started the game slow, going down 12-4 quickly in the first set, but the Lady Fusion cleaned up some of their mistakes and landed more hits to get back into the game.
Eventually, Richey-Lambert took a 20-19 lead, and the teams went back-and-forth to get to a 24-24 tie. Broadus claimed the next two points, though, winning the first set 26-24.
Overall for Saturday, Senner said it was a great start to the season for her team, and she’s excited to see what they do this season.
She added that while there will be a few tough-to-beat teams in the district, like Plentywood and North Country for example, the district otherwise looks pretty open, meaning this season should be pretty competitive.
Richey-Lambert got a good head start, going 3-1 and playing well at the Fairview Invite.