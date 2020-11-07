The Richey-Lambert volleyball team was in the exact same situation on Friday, Nov. 6 as it was exactly a week prior.
In the consolation side of the bracket, this time for the Class C Eastern Divisional Tournament, The Lady Fusion were up against Fairview, and the loser goes home.
The previous week, in the District 1C Tournament, Richey-Lambert ended Savage's season in the same part of the bracket, en route to qualifying for the divisional.
After two sets, it looked like Fairview was going to end its season the same way it began, with a 3-0 loss to Richey-Lambert.
But the Lady Fusion could not hold onto the lead, and they had their season ended with a 3-2 loss to the Lady Warriors.
It was tough to watch because the Lady Fusion had such a great run in the postseason after finishing seventh in the district at the end of the regular season, but nothing should be taken away from what they accomplished whatsoever.
Every single game they played in the postseason was against a higher-seeded team, and in the District Tournament, they had to play every game on the road.
Showing that kind of grit and toughness to defeat teams on the road in the postseason is great, and Head Coach Shasta Senner said the travel didn't faze the team.
"First off, this is Montana and we are used to traveling no matter where you go. Second, we knew right away coming in at the seventh seed we would probably be traveling to all the matches except the play-in (game). Getting to divisionals was our main goal this season season and that is where our focus was, it didn't matter where we had to play," she said.
Through the District tournament and into the Divisional Tournament, the Lady Fusion played great. Every part of the team's offense and defense came together and peaked when it needed to.
In the first round of the divisional, Richey-Lambert was given a tall task to go against undefeated Plentywood, who won the District 1C Tournament pretty convincingly.
Richey-Lambert took the first two sets and put Plentywood's backs against the wall, but the Lady Fusion couldn't quite keep the energy they had in the first two sets and lost 3-2.
Unfortunately, this happened again when they played Fairview.
Richey-Lambert once again had a lot of energy and momentum after winning the first two sets, but Fairview stepped up its play as the game drew on.
"We weren't so much focused on slowing their momentum as we were bringing up our energy and intensity. We knew if we could do that we would would in turn slow their momentum. We had spurts but just couldn't hold on to it consistently," Senner said.
The Lady Fusion's high-powered offense looked like it had in the previous postseason games, getting a lot of kills and staying in the rhythm and intensity that it does.
The third set went back-and-forth awhile, but after a kill by Makyya Beyer brought the Lady Fusion to within one point of Fairview's 13-12 lead, Fairview went on a run.
Fairview outscored Richey-Lambert 7-1 to take a 20-13 lead, which included three kills and three aces by the Lady Warriors.
The team traded points a little bit after that, but Fairview closed out the set 25-19.
The fourth set went similarly, as the team traded runs to either tie the score or take a lead, but a couple of mistakes at the end of the set let Fairview win it 25-22.
Richey-Lambert looked like it was going to stop Fairview's momentum and take the match in the fifth set after jumping ahead to a 7-3 lead, but Fairview made another big run, this time a 10-0 run to take a 13-7 lead. The Lady Fusion scored two more times, but Fairview closed out the match with a 15-9 win.
As the game went on, Fairview, which is known to be a good defensive team, stepped its defense up and started blocking and handling Richey-Lambert's hits more.
Fairview's offense got better too, and the Lady Fusion were right on the edge of capturing that intensity and energy they had early on but could not quite grab it all back.
Again, though, this Richey-Lambert team deserves all the respect and attention in the world for what it accomplished.
District 1C was stacked with talent, as the top seven teams in the district all finished the regular season with winning records, both in conference play and overall.
So for the Lady Fusion to do as well as they did is admirable at the very least. Once they got to the divisional round, they had to face the top team in the tournament (Plentywood) and played them down to the wire.
Richey-Lambert then had to face an unfamiliar Jordan team, who finished second in the regular season in District 2C and in the District 2C Tournament, and beat them in three sets.
Finally, the Lady Fusion had to play an always-tough Fairview team, who eventually went on to play in the divisional championship match against Plentywood.
On paper, Richey-Lambert wasn't supposed to get here as the seventh seed in the district tournament, but they did.
For the three seniors on the team, Rhiannon Reichel, Isabelle Fatzinger and Laurel Sponheim, it was their last run, but what a run they made it.
"Our seniors were an important part of the team's success. They were great leaders and set a good example for the rest of the team and they are just great kids, our whole team is. They really had a wonderful bond and truly enjoyed playing together, which was a huge part of our success," Senner said.
As for the season as a whole, Senner said there was tremendous growth and improvement, especially in the team's passing, serving consistency and defense.
The senior class the team is losing is a very talented one, but the Lady Fusion will be dangerous next year, as they have four juniors and a lot of good underclassmen coming back with great experience.