The Richey-Lambert Fusion and Savage Warriors high school volleyball teams will get to live to see another day.
Both teams took down their opponents for the play-in games on Tuesday, Oct. 27 to advance to the District 1C volleyball tournament.
Savage, the No. 6 seed, took down the No. 11 team in Bainville, and Richey-Lambert, the No. 7 team, defeated Nashua, who was the No. 10 seed.
Both Savage and Richey-Lambert advanced with dominant performances, winning in three sets; Savage won 25-18, 25-16, 25-13, while Richey-Lambert won 25-10, 25-9, 25-22.
The Fusion made pretty quick work of the Nashua Porcupines with a great display of offensive firepower.
Right from the first serve of the first set, it was pretty clear that Richey-Lambert was going to work quickly and go at it hard, and they set that tone right away in every set.
Fusion Head Coach Shasta Senner said it was really important to get the quick, early leads throughout the match.
"Definitely important, not just with tournaments but every game we want to come out right away and try to set the tone and show what kind of game we're going to try and play and attack right away," she said.
The first set was somewhat close to start out, as the Fusion grabbed a good 11-5 lead, but they really jumped ahead of and buried Nashua in the opening part of the second set to get a foothold.
Nashua kept up with Richey-Lambert through the first part of the second set, trailing only 8-4 when the Porcupines got their fifth point.
Richey-Lambert, though, made two runs in the rest of the second set that allowed them to win the set.
First, Laurel Sponheim and ShaeLyn Williams led the way in a 7-0 run that put the Fusion up 15-5, as Sponheim had a kill and a couple service aces and Williams had a couple kills.
Then a bit later, after getting a 17-9 lead, Makyya Beyer served the rest of the way on an 8-0 run, as she picked up a couple aces and gave Nashua some trouble with handling her serves, as the Porcupines made a lot of mistakes.
At that point, it looked like the third set was going to be a repeat of the first two, but Nashua surprised Richey-lambert and fought really well, even after the quick start Richey-Lambert had to open the final set.
It really was quick, too because one kill landed for the Fusion, and the next volley ended with another Fusion kill, as did the volley after that, and after that.
Sponheim started the Fusion's third-set scoring with one of her typical missiles of a spike, bringing the score to 2-1, still in Nashua's favor.
After that, the floodgates opened.
Sponheim got another kill.
Then Rhiannon Reichel got a kill.
Sponheim tipped the ball to a good spot for a point.
Two hits called against Nashua.
Jaylyn Klempel had a kill.
And just like that, the Fusion had a 6-2 lead and the moment. back on their side.
After a small hiccup, where a hit went out and gave Nashua its third point, the Fusion went back to work, going on a 7-0 run to take a 13-3 lead.
The Fusion worked their way up to a 17-6 lead, looking prime to put the match away, but Nashua got its seventh point after an out-of-bounds hit by Richey-Lambert.
Now, it was the Porcupines' turn to make a run.
Hannah Toavs, Nashua's best player, served the entire run, and her serves in combination with some well-placed and well-timed tips by the Nashua front row gave Richey-Lambert some fits.
Nashua ended up going on a 10-0 run to tie the game at 17, and even though Richey-Lambert held the lead throughout the rest of the set, Nashua still hung around and threatened to steal the set and extend the match.
Before the season started, Senner said that Richey-Lambert was going to be a very good offensive team this season, and it showed in the play-in match.
The Fusion were accurate with their hits and tips, and they were so efficient with their attack. Very few opportunities were wasted, and little time was wasted in the progression between the time the back row received the ball from over the net to the time the setter placed the ball in a hitter's wheelhouse to the time the hitter smacked the ball down toward Nashua's side of the court.
But the Fusion's defense was also good.
"Our defense has come a long, long way, so yeah I think we're kind of moving into the maybe middle-of-the-road realm, offense and defense working, it's coming," Senner said.
She added that she does want to see the team play with more intensity throughout the entire match, as the team will show good intensity early in the match but sometimes will cool off a bit as the match goes on.
Otherwise, she thinks the team is clicking at the right time.
With the win, Richey-Lambert now faces the No. 2 seed in the District Tournament, Froid/Medicine Lake on Thursday at 6:00 p.m.
It will be a tall task for the Fusion to win, but they know that; if the Fusion play like they did Tuesday and cut out the few mistakes they made, they have a good chance.
"It's not going to be easy. We're going to have to show up, we're going to have to come play. (Froid/Medicine Lake) finished second in the conference, and we're going to have to come out with intensity and consistency and keep that up throughout the whole match as much as we can," Senner said.
Savage is no stranger to dominating other teams throughout the season, and the Warriors have been solid both offensively and defensively throughout the season.
They have a tough challenge ahead of them, though, taking on the No. 3 seed North Country on Thursday at 6:00 p.m.
Both Savage and Richey-Lambert will be on the road for the games Thursday, and throughout the tournament, the higher-seeded teams will host the games.
If both teams lose Thursday, they still have a chance to qualify for the Divisional Tournament. As long as both teams can win out in a consolation-type bracket, they would take the fifth-place spot (theoretically).
No matter how they do it, though, only the top five teams in the District Tournament advance to the divisional, so the pressure is on to stay alive and advance.