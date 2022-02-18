The District 2C Tournament kicked off with the Richey/Lambert (R/L) Lady Fusion playing the Fairview Lady Warriors on Monday, Feb. 14.
These closely seeded teams played a good game, keeping the scoreboard close. In the end, the Fusion secured the win 45-32.
Both teams kept each other from scoring a basket until 3:33 left in the first quarter when ShaeLyn Williams sank a three pointer. Emily Johnson answered shortly after, getting Fairview on the scoreboard with two points.
This quarter ended with Williams providing two free throws for the Fusion and Macy Tjelde adding a jump shot from the post to end the quarter 4-5 in favor of the Fusion.
Jaylyn Klempel and Lauren Prevost made their first baskets in the game at the top of the second quarter for the Fusion, increasing the score to 9 points.
Fairview started a scoring run with 5:37 left in the second quarter. Carly Buxbaum started this run after getting fouled and making one of her two shots from the free throw line. Tjelde then drove in from the post, successfully scoring a jump shot. Buxbaum received possession of the ball once again, taking a shot from the top of the paint and scoring, tying the score up at 9-9 with 2:07 left.
The Fusion ladies were able to get the ball back under control and 10 points to the scoreboard to end the first half. Contributing were Prevost with a three pointer as well as a steal as Fairview was taking the ball in and scored two points and Klempel with an “and one” as well as drive from the short corner into the post, scoring two more points.
With 31 seconds left in the half, Tjelde was fouled and scored one of two free throws for the Warriors.
The first half ended with a score of 10-19 Fusion.
To begin the second half, the Fusion came out of the locker room eager and aggressive and it showed on the scoreboard as 11 points were scored, 9 of which by Klempel. The other two were contributed by Brie Mullin.
The Lady Warriors added four points to their side of the scoreboard, two points from Johnson and an elbow shot giving another two points by Scout Hopes.
The score at the end of the third quarter was 14-30 in favor of the Fusion.
The fourth quarter secured the win for the Fusion but the Warriors were the first to score in this quarter as Johnson was fouled and made both of her shots from the free throw line.
Prevost quickly answered on the next possession, sinking a deep two pointer from barely in front of the three point arc. The next points contributed were Klempel with one point from the free throw line and another deep jump shot from Prevost.
Asbeck found some luck with a jump shot at the short corner with 5:01 left in the corner.
The Warriors didn’t let the Fusion score on the next possession, getting the ball back and Tjelde scoring a layup.
Prevost took a step back from her deep 2’s and scored a three pointer, increasing the score for the Fusion to 38 points.
Buxbaum came alive for the Warriors, contributing 6 points at the end of the fourth quarter. The other scorers were Kallee Hopes (5), and Lauren Cozzens (2).
To round out the ending score of 45 for the Fusion, Brie Mullin gave two points, Halley Mullin added two points, and Kiera Rains scored the final basket.
The game ended with a Fusion victory, 45-32.