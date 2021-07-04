Staff at Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks have added new features to FWP’s online Hunt Planner map, a free interactive mapping website for researching hunting opportunities in the state. These new features will become available starting July 7.
The new Hunt Planner, which became available to the public last year, uses current technology to provide hunters with a better map experience. It now has all the tools and data layers of the old Hunt Planner and more, with better performance and compatibility with mobile devices.
In a time when most traffic to FWP’s website comes from mobile devices, FWP staff created the new Hunt Planner to replace the old Hunt Planner, which was built more than 10 years ago with technology that isn’t mobile friendly. Due to this, the old hunt planner will be discontinued on July 7.
Updates to the new Hunt Planner include:
- A cleaner user interface
- A harvest opportunity tool, rather than individual data layers, to display opportunities for species, hunter type and season options
- A lookup tool to view where your hunting license or permit is valid
- A feature to find your location on the map
- Improved help tools and links to other FWP resources
Other features of the Hunt Planner include:
- Customizable map layers, including harvest opportunities for huntable species, land ownership, Block Management and other options
- Links to hunting regulations
- Export and print a geo-referenced PDF map
- Create a GPX file to upload to your GPS device
- Drawing tools
- Coordinates of cursor location
The Hunt Planner can be found at fwp.mt.gov/gis/maps/huntPlanner, and updated tools and functionality will be available starting July 7. Several resources are available in the Hunt Planner map to help new users become familiar with it, including video tutorials and answers to frequently asked questions.
FWP is the official source of hunting information in Montana. That information can change quickly, and the Hunt Planner contains the most current updates on hunting regulations, hunting district boundaries, restricted areas, access program updates and other information critical to planning your hunt. Third-party mapping applications, while helpful in many aspects, may not provide the most current hunting information.