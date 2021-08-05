Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks director, deputy director and members of their staff will be visiting regional offices during a tour of the state in August and September.
Director Hank Worsech and Deputy Director Dustin Temple invite the public to join them at regional FWP offices for open houses. All meetings will run from 5 to 8 p.m. The schedule is as follows:
- Aug. 23: Region 2 Headquarters in Missoula, 3201 Spurgin Road
- Aug. 24: Region 1 Headquarters in Kalispell, 490 North Meridian Road
- Aug. 31: Region 4 Headquarters in Great Falls, 4600 Giant Springs Road
- Sept. 1: Region 6 Headquarters in Glasgow, 1 Airport Road
- Sept. 7: Region 3 Headquarters in Bozeman, 1400 South 19th
- Sept. 8: Region 5 Headquarters in Billings, 2300 Lake Elmo Drive
- Sept. 9 Region 7 Headquarters in Miles City, 352 I-94 Business Loop
“It’s been a busy year and we know people have a lot of things they’re interested in discussing,” said Worsech. “This is a great opportunity for us to hear directly from the public on topics they’re passionate about.”
FWP ensures its meetings are fully accessible to those with special needs. To request arrangements, call FWP at 406-444-3186.