According to a press release by the FWP, it's been a slow start to the 2021 paddlefish season so far on the Lower Yellowstone. According to FWP officials, however, it's not time to give up just yet.
Better flows, which means better fishing, are expected for this coming weekend.
“Fishing at Intake should improve by Friday or Saturday, considering a river flow of
approximately 20,000 cubic feet per second usually attracts fish to Intake,” said FWP Region 7 Fisheries Manager Mike Backes.
Backes is tracking river flow projections for the weekend at Sidney from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Until flows increase, he feels anglers may find better success in the Sidney area compared to Intake FAS near Glendive.
According to reports from opening weekend, only 67 paddlefish have been harvested since the May 15 opening day. The count includes two harvest days with the remaining days being catch-and-release days.
The slow start was not a surprise to FWP officials. River levels have been lower and slower than what is normally needed to trigger paddlefish to swim upstream to spawn.
The slow start cannot be blamed on a lack of trying or the weather, however. The FWP has reported there have been plenty of anglers showing up at the Sidney Bridge Fishing Access site, eager to make up for last year's cancellation of the paddlefish seson. Along with that, almost perfect weather made it ideal for those wetting a treble hook.
The only thing missing to this point is paddlefish gathering in large numbers below the Intake Diversion Dam.
Reflecting on Saturday’s opener, Backes said, “The number of anglers at Sidney Bridge was easily the largest gathering of anglers I have witnessed at this site. The weather was conducive to fishing and fish were abundant in the Sidney area, but as expected, fish were not available at Intake. Every harvested fish reported at the Intake fish cleaning station, or the mandatory reporting hotline, came from Sidney Bridge.”
An estimated 48 paddlefish were harvested on May 15, and another 19 on May 18. Some harvested fish are not reported at the Intake cleaning station.
The next harvest days are Friday and Saturday in all yellow tag areas. Catch-and-release paddlefishing is allowed only at Intake on Sunday, Monday and Thursday. The season will end June 30 or sooner if the harvest target of 1,000 paddlefish is approached.
For more details, see pages 81-83 of the 2021 fishing regulations.
Anglers are reminded to report the harvest of any paddlefish within 48 hours. Reporting options include on-site creel like Intake or a reporting station, phone hotline (1-877-FWP-WILD or 406-444-0356), or online at myfwp.mt.gov. New for 2021 is a self-reporting paddlefish harvest sign and station at Sidney Bridge FAS. Anglers can use the station to self-report a harvested paddlefish and provide basic data about the fish.