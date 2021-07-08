State Parks
Montana State Parks received a $285,120.00 competitive AmeriCorps grant that will fully fund Montana State Parks AmeriCorps program through 2024.
Montana State Parks AmeriCorps (MSPA) promotes healthy, active and environmentally aware communities, connecting visitors with the spectacular natural, cultural and recreational resources of our Montana State Park system.
“We are delighted to receive funding from AmeriCorps for the MSPA program,” said Beth Shumate, Montana State Parks Administrator. “Our MSPA members serve as frontline ambassadors, connecting the public and communities with places of stunning natural beauty, cultural significance and outstanding recreational opportunities.”
MSPA members come from diverse backgrounds and increase the capacity of our park system by providing essential planning and visitor-related services such as education and interpretation programs, volunteer recruitment and management, community outreach and land improvement projects. They serve at state parks throughout Montana, from Makoshika State Park near the North Dakota border to Traveler’s Rest State Park near Missoula, and from Bannack State Park in southwestern Montana to Lone Pine State Park near the Canadian border.
The MSPA program has had a significant impact since its inception in 2012. More than 120,000 youth and adults have attended MSPA park-related interpretation and education programs. AmeriCorps members have also improved than 3,800 acres of park land – an area equivalent in size to more than 2,800 football fields – removing noxious weeds, restoring historic structures and park infrastructure and planting native vegetation.
Watercraft Inspection
It’s been hot and busy at watercraft inspection stations. Partner and FWP staff have conducted more than 52,000 inspections so far this season, with over 7,400 inspection over the 4th of July weekend alone. FWP AIS and enforcement staff also conducted night operations at the Hardin inspection station June 31 through July 3rd to obtain information on boat movement at night. Few boats were observed and most of them were local traffic. Inspection numbers for 2021 are similar to what stations observed at this time last year.
Watercraft inspectors have intercepted 39 mussel fouled boats so far this year. This is a record number of mussel-fouled boats for the state, and we are only about halfway through the season.