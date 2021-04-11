Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is implementing fire restrictions on sites within three eastern Montana counties, due to dry conditions and high fire danger.
Citing dry conditions and high fire danger, commissioners in Carter, Richland and Wibaux counties all implemented fire restrictions. Following the counties’ lead, FWP will have restrictions on campfires and smoking at sites within those counties.
For Carter County, which began restrictions at 12:01 a.m. on April 9, campfire and smoking restrictions will be in place at Medicine Rocks State Park. For Richland County, which entered Stage 1 Wednesday begin(April 7) at 12 a.m., restrictions affect Sidney Bridge Fishing Access Site (FAS), Diamond Willow FAS, Gartside Reservoir FAS, Elk Island FAS and Wildlife Management Area (WMA), Fox Lake WMA and Seven Sisters WMA. Wibaux County has no FWP sites with restrictions, but Stage 1 restrictions starting Monday at 12 a.m. include all private lands in the county.
Stage 1 restrictions mean that people cannot build or maintain a campfire. People also may not smoke except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is cleared of flammable materials. Recreationists may cook on a liquid petroleum gas or propane stove that can be turned on and off.
The restrictions at FWP sites will be in place until further notice. FWP urges people to use caution while they are out recreating due to the already dry conditions and fire dangers.