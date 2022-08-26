Defensive players work on blocks

Defensive players work to defeat a block in a competition drill.

 Photo submitted by Roger Merritt

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Chris Lee is the activities director at Sidney schools. He is excited for fall sports.

“We have already had some cross country and golf, and Friday, August 26 is our first home football game,” he said. “In an effort to get our community excited for our fall sports there will be no ticket charge from August 26th until September 4th. This is partially to support our local businesses that always help us out with fundraising during the school year. We hope you come support your Eagles.”



Tags

Load comments