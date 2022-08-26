Chris Lee is the activities director at Sidney schools. He is excited for fall sports.
“We have already had some cross country and golf, and Friday, August 26 is our first home football game,” he said. “In an effort to get our community excited for our fall sports there will be no ticket charge from August 26th until September 4th. This is partially to support our local businesses that always help us out with fundraising during the school year. We hope you come support your Eagles.”
Monday, Aug. 29
• H.S. golf at Billings 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 30
• H.S. JV/C volleyball at Glendive, starting at 4 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 1
• Middle school volleyball 7B and 7A at Miles City 4 p.m./5 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 2:
• H.S. cross country at Hardin
• Middle school volleyball 7A and 8A vs. Glasgow 3 p.m.- 4p.m.
Friday, Sept. 3
• M.S. football vs. Williston 10 a.m./11:30 a.m.
• Middle School cross country at Poplar 10 a.m. • H.S. C/JV/V volleyball vs. Havre 2 p.m.
• H.S. C football at Baker 3 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 8
• H.S. golf at Glendive, 10 a.m.
Friday, Sept. 9
• H.S. golf Sidney Invite
• H.S./M.S. cross country at Glendive 10 a.m.
• H.S. C football vs. Laurel 3:30 p.m.
• H.S. football vs. Laurel 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10
• Middle school football at Watford City 10:30 a.m.