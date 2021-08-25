Welcome back to fall high school sports, it’s nice to see you again.
This weekend has marked the big bang into this school year of sports, as nearly every team from our local schools were in action.
Some teams got to open the season at home, including a few who hosted tournaments, and others started the season on the road. No matter what, though, we get to consume high school sports once again.
The summer was full of action from local teams as well, with multiple bringing home some hardware from their respective postseasons, and that great summer leads right back into what looks to be a great fall season for local teams.
Each school has teams who did well last year and will be returning a lot of talent, so seeing multiple teams from the area succeed this season and reach the postseason is not out of the question at all.
The excitement of returning to the school year alone is tremendous, but there are a few caveats to build up the hype even more.
For starters, as of right now, the Montana High School Association has no guidelines in place regarding COVID-19, so teams are not restricted at practices and events and fans will be able to attend games as they please.
Each school district in the state and their local health departments may still make their own rules/regulations, but local districts do not have any restrictions/guidelines as of right now.
To go along with that, some sports will see their typical competitions go back to normal.
For example, volleyball teams typically had more invites and jamborees, which weren’t held as much last year. This year, there will be more weekends filled with smaller tournaments between multiple teams.
Every weekend from now into November will have action from volleyball, cross country, football or golf, so get excited because there won’t be a shortage of sports for a while.