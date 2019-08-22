Savage Warriors are gearing up for their volleyball season. Head coach Jean Hagler gave some insight into the year ahead.
How’s the outlook for the 2019-20 season?
This will be a re-building year with lots of positive surprises.
What is the team currently working on for the upcoming season?
Currently we are working on changing our offensive mindset from one we have used the past few years.
How are practices going so far?
Practices have been very positive and the team is adapting to changes.
What is the team looking forward to this year?
The team is looking forward to surpassing expectations.
Who do you expect to lead the team and why?
I expect my seniors to be my leaders since they have been strong players in our program for years.
Strengths and weaknesses of this year's squad?
Strengths are returning players with playing experience. Weaknesses are numbers – only nine players.
How did you finish last season? What is your goal for this year? Record last year?
Last year we were District 1 C conference champions and finished 4th at the district tournament. Our record was 16-3. Our goal this year is to qualify for the divisional tournament and then state.
How many return players do you have?
6
How many seniors are on the team this year and what are their names?
2 – Haylie Conradsen and Reghan Prevost
How long have you been coaching the sport and this team?
I have coached the sport for 29 years and this team for 27 years.