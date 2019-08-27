Sidney Eagles are gearing up for their cross country season. Head coach Justin Collins gave some insight into the year ahead.
How’s the outlook for the 2019-20 season?
We are very excited for this season to get going. We have quite a few new runners this season and we think we can improve as the year goes on. We have a great mix of kids with some experience and some younger kids and some kids new to the sport.
What is the team currently working on for the upcoming season?
We are currently working on our strength and speed. We had a good off season building an aerobic base and now we are focusing on preparing for races.
How are practices going so far?
Practices have been great. We have a great group that really works hard.
What is the team looking forward to this year?
I think we are really looking forward to improving as the season goes along. We hope to take advantage of each week as an opportunity and culminate with a great showing at the State Meet in Great Falls.
Who do you expect to lead the team and why?
Kaiden Cline and Everett Jensen are our fastest returning runners on the boys side, and Lexi Nelson and Serenity Kuntz on the girls side. They will likely be leaders both on the course as well as off.
Strengths and weaknesses of this year's squad?
Our strength is our depth this year. An area of improvement will be to have runners who will step up into the lead role.
How did you finish last season? What is your goal for this year? Record last year?
Last year our boys placed 21st in the state while our girls were 19th.
How many return players do you have?
3 boys and 4 girls are returning from last season.
How many seniors are on the team this year and what are their names?
Boys (2): Everett Jensen and Kaiden Cline
Girls (2): Erin Erickson and Lexi Nelson
How long have you been coaching the sport and this team?
This is my 5th season with the sport as a coach and with the team.
Team roster
Boys: Ben Carlsen, Kaiden Cline, Seth Dodds, Jace Hansen, Everett Jensen, Tyler Olson, Hudson Severson, Mark Watson
Girls: Tristyn Brost, Lorrainne Coronado, Erin Erickson, Claire Frank, Serenity Kuntz, Lexi Nelson, Lilli Wick, Josie Yockim