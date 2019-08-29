Sidney Eagles are gearing up for their football season. Head coach Roger Merritt gave some insight into the year ahead.
How’s the outlook for the 2019-20 season?
We lost 16 seniors to graduation three all state selections in Ryan Wyman, Carter Hughes and Christian Dean as well as all Conference selections of Jace Winter, Aaron Entz and Trevor Dean. We return Three all-conference players in Jett Jones, Cooper McGlothlin and Riley Waters.
What is the team currently working on for the upcoming season?
Practices are going good, working on getting the right personnel into those spots left open with graduation; we have a group of hard working players who like to compete.
How are practices going so far?
We go to practice each day to get better each day.
What is the team looking forward to this year?
The Eagles are looking to get back into the play-off for the 4th consecutive year. After winning the eastern A conference for 2 consecutive years they were 4th in conference last year.
Who do you expect to lead the team and why?
We have only six seniors on the team this year and look for them to step up into that leadership role, have a large junior class who is hungry.
Strengths and weaknesses of this year’s squad?
We have a very talented and experienced backfield. We have some very athletic players moving into some spots on the O and D lines.
How did you finish last season? What is your goal for this year? Record last year?
We finished the 2018 season with a record of 4-6 and lost in first round of playoffs.
How many return players do you have?
We are returning 15-16 players who have some valuable varsity playing experience from last year.
How many seniors are on the team this year and what are their names?
Seniors this season are Jett Jones, Ben Wenzel, Carter Johnson, Jed Fox, Cooper McGlothlin and Ty Metz.
How long have you been coaching the sport and this team?
35th Season