TOTS 45-48 - Braxton Bousquet's place is 3rd and has scored 5.0 team points.
Round 1 - Gage Marsh (Northeast MT) won by decision over Braxton Bousquet (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Dec 8-5)
Round 2 - Braxton Bousquet (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Renner Harper (Baker Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:47)
Round 3 - Keaton Ducharme (Baker Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Braxton Bousquet (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Maj 8-0)
Round 4 - Braxton Bousquet (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by decision over Sterling Dutton (GLENDIVE MAT DEVILS) (Dec 12-5)
Round 5 - Braxton Bousquet (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Deklyn Merculieff (Wolf Point Wrestling) (Fall 0:10)
TOTS 55-62 - Xavier Conroy's place is 2nd and has scored 7.0 team points.
Round 1 - Tucker Drga (MILES CITY WRESTLING CLUB) won by tech fall over Xavier Conroy (Sidney Wrestling Club) (TF 17-2)
Round 2 - Xavier Conroy (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Westin Nelson (Baker Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:22)
Round 3 - Xavier Conroy (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Jameson Hale (Circle Matcats) (TF 17-2)
Round 4 - Xavier Conroy (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by decision over Dax Lucio (GLENDIVE MAT DEVILS) (Dec 15-8)
Round 5 - Xavier Conroy (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Calex Greenough (Glasgow Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:30)
TOTS 62-71 - Gannon Hill's place is 3rd and has scored 5.0 team points.
Round 1 - Ash Quinton (Poplar Wrestling club) won by decision over Gannon Hill (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Dec 12-11)
Round 2 - Lucas Drga (MILES CITY WRESTLING CLUB) won by fall over Gannon Hill (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:45)
Round 3 - Gannon Hill (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Jaren McDanold (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:38)
TOTS 62-71 - Jaren McDanold's place is 4th and has scored 3.0 team points.
Round 1 - Jaren McDanold (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by decision over Lucas Drga (MILES CITY WRESTLING CLUB) (Dec 8-6)
Round 2 - Ash Quinton (Poplar Wrestling club) won by fall over Jaren McDanold (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:23)
Round 3 - Gannon Hill (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Jaren McDanold (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:38)
BANTAM 41-43 - Slade Anderson's place is 1st and has scored 10.0 team points.
Round 1 - Slade Anderson (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Kellen Olson (GLENDIVE MAT DEVILS) (Fall 0:32)
Round 2 - Slade Anderson (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by forfeit over Pyper Griffith (GLENDIVE MAT DEVILS) (FF)
BANTAM 45-47 - Braylon Kortes's place is 6th and has scored 1.0 team points.
Round 1 - Lyla Lehner (Glasgow Wrestling Club) won by fall over Braylon Kortes (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:33)
Round 2 - Jack Kountz (Circle Matcats) won by fall over Braylon Kortes (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:26)
Round 3 - Rider Kloetzke (Baker Wrestling Club) won by fall over Braylon Kortes (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:28)
Round 4 - Brock Penrod (MILES CITY WRESTLING CLUB) won by fall over Braylon Kortes (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:10)
Round 5 - Kolter Berglee (Wolf Point Wrestling) won by fall over Braylon Kortes (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:14)
BANTAM 46-47 - Ayden Schofill's place is 3rd and has scored 5.0 team points.
Round 1 - Anders Aune (Glasgow Wrestling Club) won by fall over Ayden Schofill (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:09)
Round 2 - Ayden Schofill (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by forfeit over Andrew Henson (Wolf Point Wrestling) (FF)
Round 3 - Gunner Meissner (Circle Matcats) won by fall over Ayden Schofill (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:23)
BANTAM 48-52 - Jackson Escobedo's place is 5th and has scored 2.0 team points.
Round 1 - Jack Rugg (GLENDIVE MAT DEVILS) won by fall over Jackson Escobedo (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:27)
Round 2 - Cort Belling (Glasgow Wrestling Club) won in the ultimate tie breaker over Jackson Escobedo (Sidney Wrestling Club) (UTB 6-5)
Round 3 - Vander Nelson (Circle Matcats) won by fall over Jackson Escobedo (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:34)
Round 4 - Jackson Escobedo (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by forfeit over Cruz Peoples (GLENDIVE MAT DEVILS) (FF)
Round 5 - Kelton Hogen (Baker Wrestling Club) won by fall over Jackson Escobedo (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:59)
BANTAM 50-53 - Thomas Ostle's place is 1st and has scored 10.0 team points.
Round 1 - Thomas Ostle (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Kamdyn Mort (GLENDIVE MAT DEVILS) (Fall 0:22)
Round 2 - Thomas Ostle (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Kaison McClammy (Poplar Wrestling club) (Fall 0:56)
Round 3 - Thomas Ostle (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Kordell Merical (MILES CITY WRESTLING CLUB) (Fall 2:43)
BANTAM 57-59 - Ryker Heckler's place is 2nd and has scored 7.0 team points.
Round 1 - Ryker Heckler (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Cael Gagnon (Northeast MT) (Fall 2:57)
Round 2 - Lane Willson (MILES CITY WRESTLING CLUB) won by fall over Ryker Heckler (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:28)
Round 3 - Ryker Heckler (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Bryson Kreusel (Poplar Wrestling club) (Fall 2:58)
BANTAM 59-63 - Toby Kleinke's place is 1st and has scored 10.0 team points.
Round 1 - Toby Kleinke (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by decision over Kale Gustad (MILES CITY WRESTLING CLUB) (Dec 6-3)
Round 3 - Toby Kleinke (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by decision over Matthew Gourneau (Poplar Wrestling club) (Dec 10-4)
Round 4 - Toby Kleinke (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Parker Wold (Northeast MT) (Fall 2:00)
Round 5 - Toby Kleinke (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by decision over Ryker VonDerHeide (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Dec 16-11)
BANTAM 59-63 - Ryker VonDerHeide's place is 5th and has scored 2.0 team points.
Round 1 - Matthew Gourneau (Poplar Wrestling club) won by fall over Ryker VonDerHeide (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:41)
Round 2 - Kale Gustad (MILES CITY WRESTLING CLUB) won by fall over Ryker VonDerHeide (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:26)
Round 3 - Parker Wold (Northeast MT) won by fall over Ryker VonDerHeide (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:37)
Round 5 - Toby Kleinke (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by decision over Ryker VonDerHeide (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Dec 16-11)
BANTAM 70-79 - Noah Triana's place is 3rd and has scored 5.0 team points.
Round 2 - Noah Triana (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Jonah Schell (Baker Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:21)
Round 3 - Noah Triana (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Leo Garcia (GLENDIVE MAT DEVILS) (Fall 0:26)
Round 4 - Noah Triana (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Mason Sager (GLENDIVE MAT DEVILS) (Fall 2:37)
Round 5 - Hatch Wills (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Noah Triana (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:26)
BANTAM 70-79 - Hatch Wills's place is 1st and has scored 10.0 team points.
Round 1 - Mason Sager (GLENDIVE MAT DEVILS) won by fall over Hatch Wills (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:50)
Round 2 - Hatch Wills (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Leo Garcia (GLENDIVE MAT DEVILS) (Fall 0:56)
Round 4 - Hatch Wills (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Jonah Schell (Baker Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:53)
Round 5 - Hatch Wills (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Noah Triana (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:26)
MIDGET 52-55 - Percy Iversen's place is 5th and has scored 2.0 team points.
Round 1 - Truit Nelson (Circle Matcats) won by fall over Percy Iversen (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:48)
Round 2 - Aiden Aune (Glasgow Wrestling Club) won by fall over Percy Iversen (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 2:26)
Round 3 - Percy Iversen (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Urijah Granbois (Poplar Wrestling club) (Fall 0:46)
Round 4 - Ryder Griffith (GLENDIVE MAT DEVILS) won by fall over Percy Iversen (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:08)
Round 5 - Brewer Simon (Whitewood Wrestling Club) won by fall over Percy Iversen (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:40)
MIDGET 55-60 - Hazen Foss's place is 1st and has scored 10.0 team points.
Round 1 - Hazen Foss (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Tate Meissner (Circle Matcats) (Fall 1:28)
Round 2 - Hazen Foss (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Maddox Moser (Baker Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:38)
Round 3 - Hazen Foss (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Hunter Pierce (Glasgow Wrestling Club) (Fall 3:29)
Round 4 - Hazen Foss (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by decision over Roderick Friend (MILES CITY WRESTLING CLUB) (Dec 8-2)
Round 5 - Hazen Foss (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Ashton Colgan (Poplar Wrestling club) (Fall 0:27)
MIDGET 58-63 - Kash Josephson's place is 5th and has scored 2.0 team points.
Round 1 - Kash Josephson (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Gage Scherman (Baker Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:41)
Round 2 - Treysen Scherting (GLENDIVE MAT DEVILS) won by fall over Kash Josephson (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 4:22)
Round 3 - Blaine Brandt (Glasgow Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Kash Josephson (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Maj 13-0)
Round 4 - Colton Nordwick (Poplar Wrestling club) won by fall over Kash Josephson (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:40)
Round 5 - Wyatt Anderson (Havre Wrestling Club) won by fall over Kash Josephson (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:46)
MIDGET 63-68 - Max Kleinke's place is 1st and has scored 10.0 team points.
Round 1 - Max Kleinke (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Quort Beardsley (MILES CITY WRESTLING CLUB) (Fall 3:20)
Round 2 - Max Kleinke (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Haden Ketchum (MILES CITY WRESTLING CLUB) (Fall 0:13)
Round 4 - Max Kleinke (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Kai Lucio (GLENDIVE MAT DEVILS) (Fall 1:22)
Round 5 - Max Kleinke (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Rylan Schultz (Glasgow Wrestling Club) (Fall 3:29)
MIDGET 68-72 - Tripp Heggem's place is 2nd and has scored 7.0 team points.
Round 1 - Tripp Heggem (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Gradey Wold (GLENDIVE MAT DEVILS) (Fall 0:44)
Round 2 - Jack Morehouse (Glasgow Wrestling Club) won by fall over Tripp Heggem (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 4:12)
Round 3 - Tripp Heggem (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Eryck Cantrell (GLENDIVE MAT DEVILS) (Fall 0:20)
Round 4 - Tripp Heggem (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Maddox Peoples (GLENDIVE MAT DEVILS) (Fall 1:07)
Round 5 - Tripp Heggem (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Brant Gonnella (Northeast MT) (Fall 0:32)
MIDGET 78-82 - Kayson Clifton's place is 2nd and has scored 7.0 team points.
Round 2 - Adrian Mcclulley (GLENDIVE MAT DEVILS) won by major decision over Kayson Clifton (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Maj 15-7)
Round 3 - Kayson Clifton (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Timber Smith (Glasgow Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:12)
Round 4 - Kayson Clifton (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Kade Croucher (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:46)
Round 5 - Kayson Clifton (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by decision over Kaito Smith (Circle Matcats) (Dec 12-9)
MIDGET 82-86 - Kash Mullin's place is 1st and has scored 10.0 team points.
Round 1 - Kash Mullin (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Kale Thoeny (GLENDIVE MAT DEVILS) (Fall 0:39)
Round 2 - Dc Flaten (Glasgow Wrestling Club) won by fall over Kash Mullin (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:06)
Round 3 - Kash Mullin (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over James Corpron (Wolf Point Wrestling) (Fall 0:26)
MIDGET 88-94 - Aaron Schmitz's place is 1st and has scored 10.0 team points.
Round 1 - Aaron Schmitz (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Riggen Thrams (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:57)
Round 3 - Aaron Schmitz (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Kellen Moran (Wolf Point Wrestling) (Fall 2:50)
MIDGET 88-94 - Riggen Thrams's place is 3rd and has scored 5.0 team points.
Round 1 - Aaron Schmitz (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Riggen Thrams (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:57)
Round 2 - Kellen Moran (Wolf Point Wrestling) won by fall over Riggen Thrams (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:10)
MIDGET 105-115 - Owen Lillemon's place is 2nd and has scored 7.0 team points.
Round 1 - James Franks (Northeast MT) won by fall over Owen Lillemon (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:00)
Round 2 - Owen Lillemon (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Kaleb Groh (Circle Matcats) (Fall 1:57)
MIDGET 129-134 - Jeremiah Hill's place is 3rd and has scored 5.0 team points.
Round 2 - Leo Erickson (Glasgow Wrestling Club) won by fall over Jeremiah Hill (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 3:57)
Round 3 - Jeremiah Hill (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Toryn Gonsalez (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 3:48)
Round 4 - Jeremiah Hill (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Taylon Hendry (Glasgow Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:19)
Round 5 - Cole Brown (Beach) won by fall over Jeremiah Hill (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:38)
NOVICE 56-63 - Eli Lonski's place is 3rd and has scored 5.0 team points.
Round 1 - Eli Lonski (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Isaac Keller (GLENDIVE MAT DEVILS) (Fall 0:33)
Round 2 - Paden Nelson (Circle Matcats) won in sudden victory - 1 over Eli Lonski (Sidney Wrestling Club) (SV-1 6-4)
Round 3 - Rylan McGahan (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by decision over Eli Lonski (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Dec 9-2)
NOVICE 56-63 - Rylan McGahan's place is 1st and has scored 10.0 team points.
Round 1 - Rylan McGahan (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Paden Nelson (Circle Matcats) (Fall 2:52)
Round 2 - Rylan McGahan (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Isaac Keller (GLENDIVE MAT DEVILS) (Maj 13-1)
Round 3 - Rylan McGahan (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by decision over Eli Lonski (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Dec 9-2)
NOVICE 65-69 - Carson Propp's place is 3rd and has scored 5.0 team points.
Round 1 - Carson Propp (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Silis Best (Baker Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:51)
Round 2 - Tucker Madison (Beach) won by fall over Carson Propp (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:34)
Round 4 - Chasyn Arneson (Wolf Point Wrestling) won by major decision over Carson Propp (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Maj 13-0)
Round 5 - Carson Propp (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Urijah Rogge (Baker Wrestling Club) (Fall 2:07)
NOVICE 71-75 - Graysen Newman's place is 4th and has scored 3.0 team points.
Round 1 - Trent Penrod (MILES CITY WRESTLING CLUB) won by fall over Graysen Newman (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 4:18)
Round 2 - Graysen Newman (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Grayson Mills (GLENDIVE MAT DEVILS) (Fall 2:16)
Round 3 - Tyler King (Glasgow Wrestling Club) won by fall over Graysen Newman (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:55)
Round 4 - Sean Ochs (GLENDIVE MAT DEVILS) won by decision over Graysen Newman (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Dec 6-0)
Round 5 - Graysen Newman (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Kellen Hardy (Wolf Point Wrestling) (Fall 0:32)
NOVICE 84-90 - Brody Keysor's place is 1st and has scored 10.0 team points.
Round 1 - Brody Keysor (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Henri Schultz (GLENDIVE MAT DEVILS) (Fall 0:53)
Round 2 - Brody Keysor (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Shay Severson (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:32)
Round 3 - Brody Keysor (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Preston Asher (Baker Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:25)
NOVICE 84-90 - Shay Severson's place is 2nd and has scored 7.0 team points.
Round 1 - Shay Severson (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Preston Asher (Baker Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:22)
Round 2 - Brody Keysor (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Shay Severson (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:32)
Round 3 - Shay Severson (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Henri Schultz (GLENDIVE MAT DEVILS) (Fall 1:09)
NOVICE 99-107 - Ty Schepens's place is 1st and has scored 10.0 team points.
Round 1 - Ty Schepens (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Tavian Curley (MILES CITY WRESTLING CLUB) (Fall 1:01)
Round 2 - Ty Schepens (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Ezekiel Payne (Wolf Point Wrestling) (TF 18-3)
NOVICE 112-120 - Rye Thrams's place is 3rd and has scored 5.0 team points.
Round 1 - Reef Engle (GLENDIVE MAT DEVILS) won by fall over Rye Thrams (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:18)
Round 2 - Rye Thrams (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Hunter Smith (Glasgow Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:14)
Round 3 - Julious Real Bird (MILES CITY WRESTLING CLUB) won by fall over Rye Thrams (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:30)
NOVICE 123-133 - Koltyn Mullin's place is 1st and has scored 10.0 team points.
Round 1 - Koltyn Mullin (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Emry Richardson (Circle Matcats) (Fall 1:06)
Round 2 - Koltyn Mullin (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Sig Burbach (MILES CITY WRESTLING CLUB) (Fall 0:42)
Round 3 - Koltyn Mullin (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by forfeit over Kenan LaBrie (Mustang Wrestling Club) (FF)