While playing basketball in the gym one day, senior Grady Gonsioroski from Lambert High School had an idea to have a basketball game played between all of the players selected for all-conference honors.
Thus, the first annual Montana Classi-C game was born.
“We have a lot of talent in our conference and in the past, there hasn’t been anything to showcase the athletes who have received all conference honors. I thought it would be cool to bring a game to Lambert for the athletes selected, especially the seniors who will be playing their last high school basketball game,” said Gonsioroski.
Gonsioroski presented his idea to his Principal, Nicole Simonsen, and the process officially started. From there, Simonsen contacted the district 2C president who also liked the idea of an all-conference game. It was then brought to the board of coaches and athletic directors and quickly approved.
After the all-conference selections were made, Gonsioroski went through the rosters and divided the teams up evenly for boys and girls, then started working on flyers and liability forms for the players.
In order to get what was needed for the games, like the uniforms the players will be wearing, a sponsorship was needed. Pepsi was called, and generously offered to sponsor. Gonsioroski figured out a budget for the uniforms and went from there.
The Lions Den in Lambert offered to provide concessions and hold a meal during the game.
“I think this is just a very cool opportunity, especially for it to be held in Lambert,” said Gonsioroski, “I’m glad we are able to make it happen.”
The teams will be as follows:
Girls Blue Team:
Liv Wangerin (Plentywood), Elizabeth Field (Mondak), Ashtyn Curtiss (Plentywood), Dasani Nesbit (Froid/Medicine Lake), Sierra Nagle (Circle), Elsie Wilson (Bainville), Grace Gackle (Circle), Baylee Davidson (Froid/Medicine Lake), Annie Kaul (Plentywood) and Teah Conradsen (Savage).
Girls White Team:
Emma Brensdal (Plentywood), Makena Hauge (Culbertson), Shayla Fawcett (Plentywood), Megan Granbois (Culbertson), Kiarra Brunelle (Mondak), Alexis Moline (Circle), Destiny Thompson (Culbertson), Carolyne Christofferson (Froid/Medicine Lake), Jaylyn Klempel (Richey/Lambert) and Brooke Reuter (Savage).
Boys Blue Team:
Javonee Nesbit (Froid/Medicine Lake), Hunter Sharbono (Fairview), Reese Wirtz (Plentywood), Jesse Strickland (Bainville), Beau Beery (Circle), Braedon Romo (Bainville), Bode Miller (Froid/Medicine Lake), Ayden Knudsen (Bainville), Easton Tommerup (Plentywood) and Colin Avance (Culbertson).
Boys White Team:
Mason Dethman (Froid/Medicine Lake), Kanyon Taylor (Fairview), Grady Gonsioroski (Richey/Lambert), Tyler Wivholm (Plentywood), Brett Stentoff (Froid/Medicine Lake), Caydon Trupe (Plentywood), Jeff Tjelde (Fairview), Brett Mullin (Richey/Lambert), Caesn Erickson (Savage) and Erik Field (Mondak).
The game will be played at the Lambert High School gymnasium on April 5 with the girls game starting at 5 p.m. and the boys beginning at 7 p.m. The entry cost will be $5 per person.