The R/L Fusion boys played an exciting game that kept fans on the edge of their seats during the second day of the 2C district tournament on Tuesday. This game notched a win for the Fusion with an ending score of 57-60, Fusion.
Grady Gonsiorski helped the Fusion secure the win over five seed Bainville Bulldogs after making a deep three pointer at the final buzzer.
Leading points were from Grady Gonsioroski with 29 points, one offensive rebound, two defensive rebounds and one assist.
Brett Mullin followed close behind with 18 points, two offensive rebounds, one defensive rebound and one block, while Joshua Sponheim contributed 11 points, two offensive rebounds, one defensive rebound, two assists and two blocks.
Austin Lien gave two points, two offensive rebounds, one defensive rebound and one assist.
Rounding out the stats for the Fusion, Tiegen Cundiff achieved two steals and Nick Engesser grabbed three defensive rebounds.
The Bainville Bulldogs fought hard till the final buzzer, but couldn’t secure the win.
Jesse Strickland led with 22 points, one offensive rebound, three defensive rebounds, two assists and one steal, and Braeden Romo contributed 16 points, one offensive rebound, four defensive rebounds and four assists.
Ayden Knudsen had ten points, one offensive rebound, one defensive rebound and one assist, while Samuel Butikofer scored seven points and one offensive rebound.
Alex Strickland finished with two points, one offensive rebound, four defensive rebounds and one steal and Charles Butikofer grabbed five defensive rebounds.
This win for the Fusion advanced them to play in game 11, the semi-finals, against the Froid/Medicine Lake Redhawks.
Bainville moved onto game five to play the Culbertson Cowboys.