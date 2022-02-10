The Richey-Lambert basketball teams only have one thing left to plan for this year: The postseason.
Richey-Lambert’s teams have had solid seasons thus far, and now they will be tested against the rest of District 2C in the district tournament, which starts on Monday, February 14 at Sidney High School.
Here is a look at how each of the Fusion teams have done so far this season.
The Richey-Lambert boy’s team has played well throughout the season and has played tough with some of the better teams in the district.
The Fusion have a 4-4 conference record and a 9-7 overall record, as of Thursday, February 10. Richey-Lambert is also the No. 5 seed in the district as of Thursday.
Richey-Lambert has a good mix between experienced players and younger players stepping up.
You’ll definitely see some veteran leadership on the court, but don’t be surprised when some underclassmen step up and provide good depth off the bench.
Some of the Fusion’s good wins this year include wins over Savage and MonDak, and they have also played good, close games against Bainville, the No. 4 seed as of Thursday.
Last season, the Fusion played well in the postseason and advanced to the Eastern C Divisional, so another good postseason run should be in order for them.
The Lady Fusion currently sit in the No. 8 seed in the district, as of Thursday, but they have played well this year.
Sitting at 2-6 in conference play and 5-11 overall, Richey-Lambert is a tough team that won’t back down.
Richey-Lambert features a diverse lineup of upperclassmen and underclassmen alike, and the Lady Fusion will get good contributions from both.
Some of the Lady Fusion’s good wins this year have been over Savage, the No. 5 seed as of Thursday, and over Fairview, the team right behind the Lady Fusion in the standings.
Richey-Lambert also played the Bainville girl’s team, the No. 7 seed, close in two losses this season.
The Lady Fusion were able to win a play-in game last year for the tournament and play well during the week, so they should be able to fare well this year too.
The last games of the season for the Richey-Lambert teams are on Friday, February 11 against Savage and Saturday, February 12 at Nashua.