The offense is there, and the defense is improving and getting there.
Now all that remains for the Sidney High School boy’s basketball team is to get rid of those pesky turnovers.
It’s the issue that head coach Chad Quilling, at the start of the season, said the team would have to cut down, and it’s the issue the Eagles are currently dealing with in-game.
Most recently, on Saturday, it’s the issue that hurt the Eagles’ chances of winning a home game, which they lost to Fergus by a 61-40 final.
Throughout the first half (especially), and even through the third quarter, Sidney was in the game and looked good, having a good chance to win the home game.
The fourth quarter, though, is where the Eagles committed a lot of turnovers, killing their offensive possessions and even stopping possessions before they could get started.
Sidney entered the fourth trailing just 42-34, and a baseline jumper by Parker Sinks to open the fourth quarter put the Eagles just two three-pointers behind Fergus.
At that point, there was still seven and a half minutes left in the game, and two three-pointers would have tied the game for Sidney.
What followed was a snowball effect for both teams: For Sidney, one mistake led to another and another, and for Fergus, one basket led to another and another.
A minute after Sinks’ basket, Fergus extended the score to a 10-point lead, 46-36, but Boston Peters knocked down a free throw to keep Sidney within single digits.
Even trailing by nine points, the Eagles looked like they could come back with a couple stops on defense and a couple baskets.
After Peters’ free throw, things took a turn toward the series of unfortunate events that plagued Sidney.
Fergus kept scoring, everything from a drive to the basket to a three-point shot, and Sidney made too many turnovers to cut down the deficit.
Things weren’t helped by the fact that Fergus got in the bonus pretty quickly and a couple of Sidney’s best players got in foul trouble.
Jerome Entz, Sidney’s leading scorer, had four fouls and fouled out in the middle of the fourth quarter (on a, in all fairness, pretty soft foul), and Kaston LeRoy had four fouls and had to sit to avoid fouling out and play a little carefully when he was in.
Looking at the way Fergus scored in the fourth quarter, it would be easy to say Sidney’s defense didn’t play up to par, but it would also be unfair to say that.
The Eagles’ defense actually played good, especially in the first half, and even in the later part of the game. Turnovers were the big pain, as Fergus got easy transition points and got more offensive possessions.
And despite a slow fourth quarter, Sidney’s scoring potential continues to show itself.
Entz led Sidney with 15 points, and Sinks was right behind him with 10. Peters had a good game, adding eight points, and Chase Waters added four points. Ryan McGinnis added two points, and LeRoy added one point.
While the turnover problem will not go away overnight for Sidney, one thing to note going forward is that even though Waters and McGinnis and LeRoy had low-scoring games, they are capable of scoring more.
Waters and LeRoy both have already shown that they are capable of scoring more, and the unfortunate thing that has hurt Sidney all season is shots just not dropping.
Riley Jackson is another player that can score inside and make some shots for Sidney, and he didn’t register a point against Fergus.
The chances have been there, and the shots have been good; they are simply just not falling. Once shots start dropping more for the Eagles, they will be potent.
The boy’s team will have some time to gather themselves and prepare for their next game, which will be Friday against Glasgow, which will be senior night.