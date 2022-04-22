Brielle Gorder, a senior at Sidney High School, excelled during tryouts and made the dance team at the University of Montana.
To try out for the college team, Gorder traveled to Missoula and that evening had only three hours to learn technique combos, sideline dances and halftime dances that they performed in front of a panel of judges the next day.
Gorder has been dancing and competing for ten years at Cutting Edge Dance Studio. She was inspired after watching her older sister, Jaylyssa, dance for U of M as well which also helped her decision to choose the University to further her studies.
She would have to say that her biggest role model is her dance coach, Jennifer Carlile, “She has taught me so much, not just in dance but also with life skills that are really going to help me in my future,” she said.
Not only is Gorder involved in dance through the CEDS but she’s also a participant of the Eaglette Dance program through the high school.
Other activities that keep her busy are competing in volleyball and track and in her spare time she likes to spend time with friends and family. She is also a part of many clubs including being the Leo Club President, Key Club Vice President, Student Body Vice President, Secretary of the Senior Class Student Council and is highly involved in 4-H where she shows livestock.
In the summer, every other year the studio travels to nationals so the months before are filled with practice. Besides the competition, many dance camps have been available to help Gorder prepare for the upcoming season.
When asked if she has been considering taking dance to the next level she said that since dance has always been her favorite activity she knew it needed to be in her future.
Gorder’s current plans are to major in Business and said, “I’m most looking forward to being a part of the Griz athletic community. It’s a huge honor to dance with so many talented girls and be a part of the program.”
In closing Gorder said, “I’d like to thank my family for always supporting me, especially my parents for getting me to the tryouts and all my events. I’d also like to thank my dance teacher, Jennifer Carlile and the dance community I have at CEDS and my Eaglette Dance coach Wesli Zoanni and that team as well.”