Roger Merritt is excited for his team to finally be able to get back on the field. Sidney High School’s head football coach is looking forward to a good season, after last year ended with some disappointment.
Coach Merritt said injuries derailed the Eagles’ season last year, but the first day of practice on August 14 brought some fresh excitement to the field.
One of the biggest things Merritt is excited for is the senior class returning for the Eagles. A lot of experience and leadership will be spearheading the upcoming season.
“We got a large senior group, you know, so it’s going to be kind of fun and they’re going to be the core of the team this year,” he said.
The ending of last year’s campaign brought about a bittersweet taste to the mouths of the team, but there is cause for excitement as this season starts up.
Above anything else, the season will be able to start and the athletes will get a chance to play, something Merritt said he is grateful for.
The Eagles also have a lot of athletes on their roster, so that will give them a good opportunity to compete this season.
“You know, I think we got a great talented group of kids, and like I said, we’re just thankful for the opportunity to get back on the field,” Merritt added.
Of course, there is the obvious to consider — a different kind of facemask. In short, practice looked very different from how it usually does.
Coaches had masks on as they shouted directions to the players, and players wore protective masks during the intermissive periods. At one point, a coach reminded players not to touch the water spouts where they got their refreshing replenishment.
Using the guidelines, precautions and masks was an adjustment, Merritt said, but there is no doubt that football practice was otherwise the same.
Aside from a few hiccups here and there, the Eagles looked good their first day back. Players did not seem to have missed a beat. Running backs took handoffs from quarterbacks with precision, as they practiced their cuts upfield. Wide receivers ran good routes with the quarterbacks throwing to them.
Merritt said the players looked good. One of the biggest things early on will be working on strength and conditioning, he added.
“Just getting into the weight room,” Merritt said. “That’s the backbone of any program...getting in the weight room and getting stronger and faster. We’ve had a really good group, all summer long, that once things got opened enough to get them back in the weight room, we really had a great turnout.
“A lot of them have put in a lot of time,” he added.
The first bit of competition for the Eagles is August 22, when the squad will play its maroon/white scrimmage at 6 p.m.