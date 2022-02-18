Aden Graves is a senior at Sidney High School, and has just returned home from the State A Wrestling Tournament where he won his fourth consecutive individual championship, as well as being a part of four of the past five consecutive team championships.
Graves has been wrestling for fourteen years, starting when he was only four years old. Over the years, he has been able to develop a unique technique due to his flexibility that many, along with himself, consider to be “funky,” and works well for him.
Also instilled in him at a young age was hard work and dedication, learned from Coach Guy Melby and his dad. These two factors were the main contributors to all of his successes over the years, he says.
After starting wrestling so young, he quickly fell in love with the sport.
“It’s super special because it’s so much different than any other sport, so I think that’s why I fell in love with it and became so passionate about it,” Graves said.
In his opinion, this year has been his most successful year in wrestling. He had the most fun; however, during his sophomore and junior season when they traveled to several large tournaments pre-covid. The teams he competed on those years also stood out to him as being very special.
Not only is he a champion wrestler but he is also involved in football as well as track and field while being a senior at SHS. Even with such a busy schedule, he balances his academic and athletic life quite well.
Although the sports seasons are back-to-back, Graves is also able to leave time for personal hobbies such as playing video games.
When asked about a few of his biggest role models, he listed Coach Melby, his dad and Brandon Eggum. Both Melby and his dad have been there for him ever since he began his wrestling career and helped him to get where he is now. He looks up to Eggum as he was the first wrestler from Sidney to see go to the D-1 level and gave Graves the motivation to work hard and hopefully follow in his shoes, he said.
“Stick with it, have fun and work hard,” is the advice Graves gave to younger wrestlers looking to follow in his footsteps.
Lastly, when asked how it feels to win his fourth state title he said, “It feels good. It’s like a dream come true. All the hard work that the team and the Sidney community has done for me, it feels good to help bring something back for them.”
Graves will graduate from SHS in May and is planning on heading to college after high school with hopes that wrestling at a higher level is in his future.