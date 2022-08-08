Griz logo

After being picked to win the Big Sky Conference title race by the league’s coaches and media, the Montana Grizzlies slotted in at No. 3 on the Stats Perform Preseason Top-25 on Monday.

The Griz were the highest-ranked out of six teams from the Big Sky to earn a place on the first national media poll of the year, the most ranked teams of any FCS conference.



