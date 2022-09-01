Griz logo

The FCS football coaches around the nation have tabbed the Montana Grizzlies as the No. 2 team in the nation with the release of the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) preseason top-25, the organization announced Monday.

It’s the highest preseason ranking the Grizzlies have received in the leadup to the 2022 season, having been picked No. 3 in the preseason media poll in recent weeks.



