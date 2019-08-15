H&R Softball started off the season a little rocky, Bismarck’s-King of the Spring tournament June 1-2 was the first team effort, finishing with two wins and two losses. With some new players on the team, each one knew they needed to keep trying and working together to play as one.
Next the team traveled to Billings for the Les Kreig Memorial Tournament June 15-16 they battled through games; finishing in second place.
Mcquade’s Charity Softball Tournament; in Bismarck-June 28-30 is the weekend everyone looks forward to each year; the largest softball tournament in the U.S. Teams from all over come together to see who can bring the trophies home. They played well, winning their first game but falling short in the second. During this tournament you are only guaranteed two games. If you lose the first game; you can only come back to place fifth.
John Hahn Memorial Tournament in Ft. Peck July 5-7 is always a great one to play in. This tournament brings the families together as everyone sleeps in Campers/tents by the field. Twelve teams play Friday, Saturday and Sunday on one field. H&R players fought a good fight: 15-0 win, 16-12 loss, 24-0 win, 11-6 win and 15-5 for a loss. Finishing fourth on Sunday.
Traveling to Rapid City for the King of the Hill Tournament July 13-14 proved to be an interesting trip taking only 10 players and the coach. Playing in the upper division is hard but not having a spare player in case someone gets hurt always tricky. H&R played hard and brought home a dagger and plaque for a third place win.
Next up is the Big Sky State Games in Billings July 20-21. Having a small number of teams in the Upper division H&R was moved up. Injuries are part of this sport and having a few players with hamstring pulls from earlier tournaments, we were forced to add players to the roster just a few days before the tournament. The team brought it together winning first game 21-12, and the second game 23-11 taking them undefeated to the championship. With two players getting injured Saturday they were unsure going into the championship; started out with 12 players and now down to 10. They needed to work hard to overcome this setback. Needing to win just one game to take the gold. Indian Softball defeated the team 23-12, and 18-15 making H&R take home the silver medals. This guaranteed them a spot to play in the State Games of America.
It has been a long summer with many miles, lots of laughs and new friends made. The state tournament is the final road after a season of ups and downs. Winning a state championship is the goal of any competitive softball team. This road stops in Bozeman for the Montana Men’s Class D State Softball Tournament August 10-11.
Saturday started Game 1: H&R beat Triple Dogs 16-15, Game 2: H&R beats Salvo 19-7, Sunday morning Game 3: H&R beats Team Beaver 20-16, Game 4: H&R beats Muzzleloaders 23-11 taking us to the Championship: with H&R overcoming Team Beaver for a second time Sunday with a score of 21-11. This team has played hard and became one at the greatest moment. They took home the first place trophy. They are the 2019 Men’s D State Champions.