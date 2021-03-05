The NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Track and Field and Cross Country Committee announced the participants who will compete in the 2021 NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Indoor Track and Field Championships on Monday. Montana State's Duncan Hamilton was revealed as one of 16 participants that will appear in the men's mile scheduled for Friday, March 12.
Hamilton completed MSU's third fastest mile race, and fourth under the four-minute threshold, on Feb. 19 at MSU's Bobcat Bonus meet that took place in Worthington Arena. His time of 3 minutes, 57.30 seconds was the 11th fastest among Division I men's runners during the indoor season.
Following the various scratches leading into the meet, Hamilton enters the NCAA Championship with the seventh fastest time among the 16 competitors that will participate in the preliminary round.
The Bozeman native is set to be the 10th Bobcat on the men's team to ever compete in the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships. Miguel Galeana (1998), Patrick Casey (2010), Cristian Soratos (2015) and Diego Leon (2018) all previously participated in the mile at the meet. Soratos holds MSU's all-time men's highest indoor finish of second when he placed runner-up behind Oregon's Edward Cheserak with a time of 3:59.86 in Fayetteville.
The men's semifinal races are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. MDT If Hamilton advances to the finals, that would take place at the same time on Saturday, March 13.
The Championships are being hosted by the University of Arkansas from March 11-13 at the Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville. It is a closed event and fans will not be allowed in attendance.
Live results will be online here. Live championship coverage will be streamed on ESPN3. Additional details on times of live ESPN3 coverage will be forthcoming. A re-air of the championship will take place starting at 7 p.m. MDT on Sunday, March 14, on ESPNU.