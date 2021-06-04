A girls basketball camp for youth brought some fun to Central Elementary School from Monday, May 31 to Wednesday, June 2.
Dan Peters, the head coach of the Sidney High School girl’s basketball team, led the Hang-Time Hoop Camp with help from volunteers and members of the SHS team.
The young girls who attended the camp learned the basics of the sport, like shooting, passing and dribbling. Campers ranged from kindergarten to fifth grade.
Peters has held other camps recently as well, and a camp for older girls will be held this coming week too, which will include girls from sixth grade through 12th grade.
The camp for the older girls will be held from June 7 to June 9 at Sidney High School.