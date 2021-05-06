There will be some opportunities to get more experience and knowledge in basketball this summer, as the Sidney Hang-Time Hoop Camp will have sessions in late May and early June.
The camp is for girls only and will be for everyone from kindergarten to high school.
The first camp is from May 31 to June second, and that camp will be for grades kindergarten through fifth.
For both this camp and the other camp, the times are from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. each day.
The kindergarten through fifth grade sessions will be held in the Central Elementary gym.
The second camp, which will be for girls from sixth grade through 12th grade, will be held from June 7 to June 9. These sessions will be held at the Sidney High School gym.
Dan Peters, the Sidney High School girls basketball head coach, will be the camp director. In a flier for the camp, it says the camp will feature positive instruction, commitment to fundamentals, exciting competitions, teamwork and prizes/awards.
The $65 fee to attend the camp includes the daily activities, prizes and a T-shirt. After May 25, there is an additional $10 late fee. Walk-ins are welcome to the camp as well.
You can mail paid registrations to Peters at 1902 Bitteroot Drive in Sidney, and checks should be made payable to Sidney Eagle GBB.
If you have any questions, you can contact Peters by phone or text at 406-478-0805 or by email at petersdaniel1969@gmail.com.