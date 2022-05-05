Taylyn Hansen, a senior at Sidney High School and daughter of Brett and Corey Hansen, has signed to play on the Softball team for Williston State College.
Hansen has played softball since she was a little girl and quickly fell in love with it when she started.
If she had to choose a role model within the sport it would be her older cousin Amber Bennett because, “She was very good at softball and always pushed me to do my best,” said Hansen.
Hansen is unsure of what she wants to major in at college so she chose Williston State because she can finish general courses while playing softball before moving onto a four year university to decide what she wants to do with her future.
“Playing college ball has always been a dream of mine,” she said when asked if she knew she wanted collegiate softball in her future.
Her favorite memory playing softball was when she hit her first home run playing travel softball around the age of 14. “I had just gotten a new bat and I hit a home run. It was an awesome experience,” she said.
To prepare herself for the season, Hansen spends a lot of time practicing her pitching, which she began when she was 12, and working on her batting skills.
Other than softball, Hansen has been involved in volleyball and basketball as well as being a member of the International Club. In her free time she likes to read, camp and fish.
“I’m very excited to play for Williston State. A little bit nervous but mostly excited. I’m looking forward to meeting new people and creating new teammates,” said Hansen when asked how she feels about taking the game to the collegiate level.
Hansen said her advice to younger players is, “Softball is a really good sport and if you put time and effort into it you can succeed and have a lot of fun.”
“I would like to thank my dad for always pushing me to do my best and helping me with everything along with both my parents for supporting me in everything I do. If one of them can’t make it the other is always there,” she said.
Hansen will begin her collegiate softball career in Williston during the next season.