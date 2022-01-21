In recent games, the Sidney High School girl’s basketball team has been getting a lot of help from one of its senior leaders.
That senior would be Taylan Hansen, who is the most recent player of the week for the team.
Through her performances and efforts in the past week, she waa given the award, and her efforts have been producing good results for the Lady Eagles.
“It feels really good,” Hansen said about winning the award. “It shows that we’ve worked really hard, and we deserve it.”
As one of four seniors on the roster this year, Hansen is expected to be a leader, and she has been doing so very well as of late.
In games on January 11 and January 15, Hansen scored a combined 17 points, meaning she was one of the leading scorers for the Lady Eagles in those games. In the game on January 11, she was the leading scorer with nine points.
For the season overall, Hansen is averaging just under 10 points per game (9.4), according to mthighschoolstats.com.
Hansen’s scoring ability is something she believes is one of her strengths in her game.
“I can definitely work on my shooting, but I think I’m doing pretty good,” Hansen said.
She added that she does a good job of hustling down the court, getting a lot of fast break opportunities, and she is a good free throw shooter.
So far this season, Hansen is second on the team for made three-point shots (six), and she has the third-best free throw shooting percentage on the team. In total, Hansen has scored the second-most points of any player on Sidney’s roster this season.
Defensively, Hansen also has 15 steals this year, which is the third-most on the team.
Hansen has been playing well on both sides of the ball this season, and that helps her ability to lead the others on the team.
While there are four seniors and four juniors on the team, Sidney still has a fair group of underclassmen on the varsity roster.
As one of the leading scorers and most experienced players on the team, Hansen takes on duties as a leader on the court, and she takes on the role.
“I just want to really show that by being a team leader and setting an example, I want to be better for the younger people coming up,” Hansen said.
The Lady Eagles have hit a bit of a slump, but Hansen believes that once the team gets back on track, they will be fine for the rest of the season.