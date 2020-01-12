Sidney Eagles boys basketball team was on home court at Sidney High School on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 11, where they faced off against the Havre Blue Ponies. Havre came out firing from the floor, having much success from beyond the three-point line and inside the arc throughout the game, leading to a 39-point victory for Blue Ponies over the Eagles.
Sidney led for most of the first quarter with three buckets from Sidney sophomore Jerome Entz, senior Cooper McGlothlin, junior Boston Peters each getting on the board, but Havre hit three three-pointers, two of which came from Blue Pony junior Josh Warp, adding to their total of 15 points to Sidney’s 11 in the quarter.
As the second quarter began, Havre began to pull away from the Eagles on the heels of successful shooting, especially from Havre junior Kellen Detrick. Havre outscored Sidney 23-8 in the quarter, 10 of which came from Detrick.
The second half was eerily similar to the first half, with no matter what Sidney did, the Blue Ponies bounced back and hit shot after shot increasing their lead. The Blue Ponies led 70-30 at the end of the third, outscoring the Eagles 35-16 in the second half and winning 74-35.
Detrick led the Blue Ponies with 22 points, followed by senior Mason Rismon tallying 10 points, Warp had nine, senior Quinn Springer, junior Clint Owens and sophomore Caden Jenkins each had seven and seniors Tyrell Kjersum and Jake Huston each had six on the afternoon.
Entz led the Eagles in points with 10, scoring the first six of Sidney’s points in the game, Peters had nine of his own and McGlothlin and junior Riley Jackson each had four points. Rounding out the scoring was senior Carter Johnson with three, fellow senior Jed Fox with two and both senior Dillon Sheetz and junior Kaston LeRoy with one apiece.
Sidney’s next game will be Thursday, Jan. 16, at Sidney High School against Dawson County, 7:30 p.m.