The Sidney Eagles girls basketball followed the boys game on Thursday, Jan. 11 at Sidney High School against the Havre Blue Ponies. The onslaught off offensive efficiency from the boys side seemed to resonate with the girls of Havre, defeating the Eagles by 50 points by an overall score of 84-34.
Sidney didn’t get on the board until inside two minutes of the first quarter on a two-pointer by Olivia Schoepp. Before that point, the Blue Ponies had a 24-0 lead. However, Schoepp’s first points of the game led to a mini-surge near the end of the first quarter with a three-pointer by senior Maddie Peters and adding another two-points was Schoepp ending the quarter down 30-7.
Sidney junior Ali Merritt got to the free-throw line to open the second quarter, draining one of two. Havre went on a brief 8-0 run before Sidney seniors Karissa Martinez and Peters hit back to back two-pointers. Fellow senior Cassidy Larson hit a layup near the end of the half, going into halftime. Havre was holding a comfortable 48-16 lead.
Coming out into the third quarter, after a quick two by Havre, Sidney senior Zoe Morrill drained a three-pointer, shortly after following that up with another three-pointer was Peters. After Peters hit two free throws, making it 58-24, Havre went on another 6-0 run before Merritt would get back to the free-throw line. At the end of the third quarter, it was 73-25.
In the final quarter, Havre and the Sidney tied for scoring with each bringing in 11 more points, but given the gap in score, it only increased the Blue Ponies lead to 50 and a win of 84-34.
Havre senior Kyndall Keller led the Blue Ponies with 24 points, sophomore Sadie Filius had 15, junior Loy Waid had 13 points and senior Kadia Miller had eight points on the night. Rounding out the scoring for Havre was junior Kylie Walker and senior Jessa Chvillcek each had seven along with six points from senior Katie Wirtzberger.
Peters led all Eagles in points with 10 points, followed by seven from Merritt. Morrill had six points, Schoepp and Martinez had four, freshman Sophie Peters had three and Larson had two points.
Sidney’s next game will be Thursday, Jan. 16, at Sidney High School against Dawson County, 5 p.m.