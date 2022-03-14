We are excited to get the season started. We have high numbers in both our high school and middle school programs which is very encouraging.
At the high school our boys are led by a group of very talented young men. Aden Graves is a returning state placer in pole vault and will be one of our top sprinters this season. Aren Larson was a state qualifier in high jump and a state placer on our 4x100 relay team. Jerome Entz is one of the top returning javelin throwers in the state and will contribute in the jumps for us as well. Chase Waters is coming off a great freshmen season and will be our top thrower this season. Our boys team is very well rounded and has a lot of depth in the sprints, jumps and vault. We look to place high at the divisional and state level this season.
Our girls team is young but very talented. Olivia Schoepp is our top returning sprinter and will contribute in vault as well. Brielle Gorder is one of the top returning vaulters in the state. Freshmen Ryleigh Kleinke is coming off a very successful xc season and will be a top contender in the state in the distance races. Christianna Wall was a state qualifier in the throws and is one of the top returners in the state. Our girls have came a long ways in the last few years and although a small team, have the ability to do well at the divisional and state levels.
Our HS team is coached by Stacey Collins, Justin Collins, Trace Jones, Levi Weltikol, Roger Merritt and Danny Coryell.